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Wycombe Abbey is one of the UK’s leading girls’ full boarding schools, educating ambitious young women aged 11 to 18. Set within 170 acres of beautiful parkland in Buckinghamshire, the School combines exceptional academic achievement with outstanding pastoral care and a rich co-curricular programme.

Founded in 1896 on the pioneering belief that girls deserve every opportunity to excel, Wycombe Abbey develops confident, compassionate and intellectually curious young women ready to lead and make a positive impact on the world.

About Wycombe Abbey School

Founded in 1896 by the visionary educationalist Dame Frances Dove, Wycombe Abbey was established on the principle that girls should have access to the same breadth and quality of education as boys. 130 years later, that pioneering spirit continues to shape School life.

Proudly independent, Wycombe Abbey has built a reputation as one of the world’s foremost boarding schools for girls. While deeply rooted in tradition, the School embraces innovation and prepares pupils for the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world. The enduring commitment to academic excellence, character development and service remains at the heart of everything they do.

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Ethos & Community

Wycombe Abbey is a girls’ full boarding school for ages 11 - 18 where community, character and personal growth are at the centre of the educational experience. Their values of Trust, Encouragement, Mutual Respect, Dynamism, Excellence, Balance, Innovation and Service guide every aspect of School life.

Boarding creates a close-knit, supportive environment in which every pupil is known and valued as an individual. Exceptional pastoral care is woven throughout the School day, ensuring girls feel safe, happy and empowered to achieve their potential.

Ambitious, curious and engaged pupils thrive there, developing the confidence, independence and resilience needed to become successful leaders of themselves and others.

(Image credit: Wycombe Abbey)

Setting & Facilities

Set within 170 acres of picturesque Buckinghamshire parkland, Wycombe Abbey offers a stunning and secure environment that feels both inspiring and welcoming. Ideally located between Oxford and London, with excellent transport links and Heathrow Airport just 30 minutes away, the School combines countryside tranquillity with easy accessibility.

Boarding houses are at the heart of campus life, creating a genuine home-from-home experience. Pupils benefit from extensive sporting facilities with a swimming pool, climbing wall, squash courts, dance studios, tennis courts and more, as well as specialist teaching spaces, performance venues, music and art facilities, and dedicated Sixth Form accommodation.

The world-class campus supports every aspect of pupil life, from academic study and creative exploration to sport, recreation and wellbeing.

(Image credit: Wycombe Abbey School)

Academic Life

Academic ambition and intellectual curiosity define life at Wycombe Abbey. Recognised in 2026 as the UK’s Top Girls’ Boarding School for A Level results, the School consistently achieves among the strongest outcomes in the country.

Pupils benefit from expert teaching, small classes and a culture that celebrates scholarship. The curriculum is enriched by initiatives including the University Preparation Programme, EPQ opportunities and academic conferences.

In the Sixth Form, personalised academic and university guidance helps pupils pursue aspirations at leading UK and international universities. Recent destinations include Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial, UCL, Harvard, Stanford, Duke and other globally ranked institutions.

Sport & Creative Arts

Wycombe Abbey offers a vibrant programme of sporting and creative opportunities that encourages every pupil to discover and develop her talents. Lacrosse, netball and swimming are particular strengths, with pupils regularly achieving success at county, regional and national levels. Athletics and cross-country also enjoy strong participation and performance.

Alongside sport, music, drama, art and dance flourish within School life, supported by specialist facilities and expert coaching. Pupils are encouraged to perform, create and lead, whether through concerts, musicals, productions, exhibitions or competitions. The emphasis is on participation, excellence and the confidence gained through creative and sporting endeavour.

(Image credit: Wycombe Abbey)

Life Beyond the Classroom

Learning at Wycombe Abbey extends far beyond academic study. A dynamic co-curricular programme runs throughout the week, offering pupils access to more than 50 clubs and societies spanning entrepreneurship, engineering, public speaking, current affairs, science, creative arts and much more.

Opportunities such as Model United Nations, debating, enterprise initiatives and the award-winning Carrington Programme develop leadership, resilience and global awareness. Service and community involvement are central to School life, encouraging pupils to contribute meaningfully to society.

Many activities are pupil-led, fostering independence and initiative while creating the rich and varied experiences that define a Wycombe Abbey education.

Why Families Choose Us

Families choose Wycombe Abbey for its unique combination of exceptional academic outcomes, outstanding pastoral care and a fully immersive boarding experience. Girls benefit from a nurturing and ambitious environment where they are encouraged to excel academically, embrace new opportunities and develop the character, confidence and leadership skills needed to thrive long after they leave School. The result is an education that is both transformative and enduring, leading them to top high education institutions around the world.

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