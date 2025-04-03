How to make a rhubarb and Swiss meringue cake that's almost too pretty to eat

Forced rhubarb, which will shortly disappear, is one of early spring's rare seasonal treats. 'Sure, wild garlic is starting to peep through,' says Tom Parker Bowles, 'and English chicory, too, but this is a cusp month that sits, slightly awkwardly, between the last, aged fumble of winter and spring’s lusty thrust.'

'The plants start their life outside, grown for a couple of years in rich, fertile soil, which fills those roots with nutrients. A frost is essential, allowing all that stored vim to convert into vigorous growth, once starved of food or light. Which is what happens when the crowns are replanted in dark, long and warm sheds. Back in the old days, these low buildings were heated with coal, locally mined, abundant and cheap. Diesel is now preferred, but the stems still shoot up in the balmy gloom, desperately seeking the sun.'

Then again, aren't we all?

Rhubarb, orange and almond cake with amaretto, burnt Swiss meringue and rhubarb bows

Ingredients

For the cake:

250g rhubarb, cut into bitesize pieces

2 tbspn caster sugar

3 tbspn amaretto liqueur

200g unsalted butter, softened

200g caster sugar

1 orange, zest of

4 large eggs

150g ground almonds

100g plain flour

1 tspn baking powder

A pinch of salt

50g flaked almonds, lightly toasted

For the rhubarb bows:

150g rhubarb, sliced lengthwise into thin ribbons with a vegetable peeler

100g caster sugar

100ml water

For the Swiss meringue:

4 egg whites

240g caster sugar

1 tspn vanilla

Method