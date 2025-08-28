Gill Meller wants to make soufflé great again with his sweetcorn and smoked cheddar recipe
Is the soufflé on the brink of extinction? Well, not if Gill Meller's recipe for a sweetcorn and smoked cheddar has anything to do with it.
Is the soufflé on the brink of extinction? It’s certainly been on the endangered list since I started cooking, over 20 years ago. You’ll occasionally spot one, or if you’re lucky a small group of them (known as a troupeau de soufflés), living off the kindness of a few diners.
This image, by food photographer Andrew Montgomery, shows one of the rarest and most beautiful soufflés ever documented. Please pledge your support today.
Ingredients
Serves four
- 50g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
- 1 tbsp polenta
- 2 corns on the cob
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 1 garlic clove, sliced
- 1 tsp chopped rosemary leaves
- 100ml vegetable stock
- 100g smoked cheddar
- Pink of smoked paprika
- 4 eggs, separated
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat the oven to 210°C/190°C fan/415°F/gas mark 6–7.
Grease a 15cm (6in) soufflé dish generously with butter, then sprinkle in the polenta and rotate the dish to ensure it is evenly coated.
Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Strip the husks and the silks away from the cobs and cut away the hard stems. Drop the cobs into the water and cook for 4–8 minutes, or until the kernels come away with ease.
Lift the cobs from the water and allow them to cool. Using a sharp knife, slice away the tender kernels from the cobs.
Place a smaller pan over a medium heat and add the butter. When it’s hot, add the onion, garlic and rosemary and season with some salt and pepper. Cook the mixture, stirring regularly, for about 6–8 minutes, until the onion is beginning to soften. Then, add three quarters of the corn kernels and all of the vegetable stock and bring to the simmer. Cook for 3–4 minutes, then remove from the heat.
Tip the sweetcorn mixture into the jug of a blender and whiz until you have a smooth, thick purée. Spoon the purée into a large mixing bowl.
While it’s still warm, stir in all but a scattering of cheese, along with the remaining corn kernels, the smoked paprika and the egg yolks.
Use a clean whisk to beat the egg whites in a bowl into soft, pillowy peaks — they should just hold their shape. Take a metal spoon and gently stir the whipped whites into the enriched corn purée, trying to keep things as light and airy as possible.
Spoon the mixture into the prepared soufflé dish, then run a knife around the edge (this helps the soufflé to rise up above the rim of the dish to create a ‘top hat’ effect). Scatter over the reserved cheese and bake for 25–30 minutes, until the top is golden and risen and the soufflé has a slight wobble. Serve immediately.
Gill Meller is a chef, award-winning food writer, teacher and advocate for real cooking. Based in Lyme Regis, Dorset, he has written extensively about the joys of outdoor cookery and how making a simple fire and 'cooking something good to eat over it' can help us connect to a more natural, mindful way of life. Gill appears frequently on Channel 4’s ‘River Cottage’ and has worked closely with the River Cottage for more than 20 years, regularly teaching at Park Farm (River Cottage HQ). His work is regularly published in The Guardian and the Observer, The Telegraph, Waitrose Food and Delicious Magazine. He has also appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The Food Programme. Published by Quadrille, Gill’s first book, Gather, won the Fortnum & Mason award for Best Debut Food Book in 2017 and was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Award and Guild of Food Writers Award the same year. Time: a year and a day in the kitchen was published in September 2018 and was nominated for both Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award and Food & Travel magazine’s Cookbook of the Year Award. Root, Stem, Leaf, Flower - how to cook with vegetables and other plants was published in 2020 and was nominated for the Guild of Food Writers’ General Cookbook Award. His latest cookbook Outside - Recipes for a wilder way of eating is out now.
