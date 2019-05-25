Three of the finest high teas on offer in London this summer

Alexandra Fraser rounds up some of the most unique and tasty afternoon teas available in the capital this summer, from sky-high scones to fashion-forward finger sandwiches.

Little can bring more joy to a Brit than sitting in a tea parlour debating the age-old ‘Jam or Cream First?’ argument. This year, London has a wide range of teas on offer, often uniquely themed and always delicious.

A Midsummers Nights Dream at The Swan

A London icon, Shakespeare’s Globe on the Southbank has maintained Shakespeare’s all-embracing ethos as set forth by his biggest fan, Sam Wanamaker, promising inclusivity and accessibility to the plays which helped shape the language and culture of our country (and world).

Under 300 metres from the original site and opened to the public in 1997, The Globe is well-worth the tour which one can take before or after settling down to a magical tea inspired by one of the Bard’s best-loved plays in the on-site restaurant, The Swan.

Served on themed china designed for the occasion and accompanied by an elusive and delicious ‘love potion’ Champagne cocktail, the Midsummer Night’s Dream afternoon tea blends the traditional feel of the restaurant with the mystical happenings of the next door theatre. Full of elusions to the Athenian play, the flavours of the tea are not idly chosen – even the scones are peppered with mulberries in a reference to the lovers’ tree.

Though it be but little, the tea is incredibly filling – be sure to leave room to try it all.

The Midsummer Night’s Dream afternoon tea at £28.50 per person, or £48 with a tour of the Globe theatre. Book at www.swanlondon.co.uk.

The Mary Quant Tea at the Pelham, London

A wonderfully modern take on a British classic (as befits its subject matter), the Mary Quant Afternoon Tea is served in the quiet lounges of the Pelham, London. In a beautiful contrast to its quaint setting, the tea is a riot of colour, from the funky serving trays to the bright pink edible lipstick centrepiece, inspired by the famous 1960s beauty advert featuring Quant’s Brush Lipsticks.

The traditional elements remain much unchanged but the cakes are unique and all made for iconic moments in Quant”s rich career. ‘The Dame’ Victoria sponge cake is a tribute to the designer’s DBE, while the delicious ‘Daisy’ lemon curd tartlet references the flower which became Quant’s logo and prolific symbol. The banoffee cake may not be traditional to a British tea but is a very welcome addition; especially as it’s accompanied by a tube filled with decadent caramel sauce.

A stroll which seems ten minutes shorter in sunshine and longer in rain through the middle of South Kensington”s museum district brings tea-goers to the V&A where the Quant exhibition will run until mid-February next year. A virtual runway of her iconic garments, including some from her own personal archive, the exhibition is energetic and informative, leaving one with a brand new appreciation for the Swinging Sixties and a clear understand of why many of the styles which Quant pioneered continue to appear in stores today.

The Mary Quant afternoon tea is priced at £40 per person, or £55 including a ticket to the exhibition at the V&A. Book at www.starhotelscollezione.com.

The Royal High Tea at the Shard

One of London’s biggest attractions, the views of the Thames and the capital beyond from the Shard are unparalleled. A wonderful blend of traditional and modern, the TĪNG Lounge and Restaurant’s Afternoon tea is always delightful, but even more so from now until the 31st May.

In celebration of the Royal Baby and all the new (or soon-to-be) mothers in our number, the ‘Royal High Tea’ sports treats made according to recipes handed down from the mothers of the pastry chefs themselves. Head Pastry Chef Benoit’s mother’s blueberry cheesecake is a fitting tribute and definitely the taste highlight of the wonderful menu, while the pram-like passion fruit cream from Sous Chef David’s family is aesthetically charming.

The menus can be accompanied by a cocktail or mocktail, specifically crafted for the tea. The Little Miss Royal is a vodka-based sweet treat and very enjoyable, although it might be prudent to lay it aside in favour of the non-alcoholic tea-based Cloud Nine should you be taking your tea in the very early afternoon.

The Royal High Tea at the TĪNG Lounge and Restaurant is priced at £52 per person or £62, including either a cocktail or mocktail. To book, visit www.ting-shangri-la.com.