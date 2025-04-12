Why LOEWE decided to reimagine the teapot, 25 great designs over

Shall we have a cup of tea?’ A very British answer, disguised as a very British question, promising respite from whatever conundrum life has thrown at you that day. However, it isn’t just the British who hold tea in such high esteem; countries across the globe and throughout history have obsessed over its intricate growing and harvesting requirements, and adopted unique brewing rituals.

At the centre of each tea-drinking experience is the teapot— and now, a new collection commissioned by the luxury Spanish fashion and homeware house LOEWE is on display at the 63rd Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy. It is LOEWE's ninth exhibition at the international design fair (the 2025 theme is ‘Thought for Humans’) and it reaffirms their ongoing commitment to championing heritage, craftsmanship and its intersection with everyday life.

LOEWE asked 25 artists and artisans from around the globe to explore and reimagine the teapot, drawing on the varied and rich traditions of tea making. These artists include British architect David Chipperfield, American artist Dan McCarthy, British artist Rose Wylie (who found her inspiration in British Royal Albert china tea sets), Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola and German artist Rosemarie Trockel.

The result is an extraordinary reimagining of a humble, everyday object. One where function is honoured, but form entirely reimagined. Where traditional teapot materials including porcelain and ceramic clash with exaggerated proportions and innovative, 'touch-me' textures.

Here are five of my favourites:

(Image credit: Deng Xiping/Loewe)

Chinese ceramic artist Deng Xiping earthy-hued tree-trunk-shaped pot has been finished with a flawless glaze.

(Image credit: Takayuki Sakiyama/Loewe)

Takayuki Sakiyama, a Japanese ceramicist, has relied on his signature sculptural style to craft a swirling teapot from a continuous piece of clay.

(Image credit: Jane Yang-D'Haene/Loewe)

Frayed ribbons of clay wrap around Korean artist Jane Yang-D'Haene's elongated teapot. The result is almost too pretty to use.

(Image credit: Laia Arqueros/Loewe)

Spanish artist Laia Arqueros's two-faced figure, all dolled up in red, almost looks like she's dancing.

(Image credit: Madoda Fani/Loewe)

South African ceramicist Madoda Fani layers clay into an armour-like (or armadillo-like, depending on how you look at it) teapot, eschewing traditional methods by choosing to leave things unglazed.

The exhibition is accompanied by a selection of LOEWE homeware items such as coasters made from woven leather, tea cosies and botanical-inspired charms.

A special edition Earl Grey tea candle has been specially created and LOEWE’s signature tea blend, Fiori e Sapori (Flowers and Flavours), created in collaboration with London-based Postcard Teas to celebrate the arrival of Spring, is available to purchase exclusively from Postcard Teas in their Dering Street store and online.