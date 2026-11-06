The hottest seat in the house: Do you want to be in my club (fender)?

What exactly is club fender and why is it called that, we hear you ask? Well, the club fender is a rather ingenious piece of British furniture that combines a fireplace guard with an extra seat.

Popular in the 18th and 19th centuries, it takes its name from the gentlemen’s clubs where members would gather around the fire to talk, read, play cards and keep warm.

Traditionally made from brass or iron, its low, three-sided frame was topped with an upholstered seat, allowing gentlemen to perch beside the hearth without fear of flying sparks.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

Eventually, club fenders graduated from the smoky card rooms of Pall Mall to the drawing rooms and libraries of grand country houses.

Fireside warmth

Warm tones accentuate the inviting mood of this sitting room by Susie Watson Designs, its focus a roaring log fire surrounded by a Stripe Kilim fender, from £1,495.

Historic detail

(Image credit: After the Antique)

Specialising in natural-stone fireplaces, After the Antique’s collection includes the Tudor Rose design, shown here with a matching limestone hearth. Prices start from £5,940.

Get a grip

(Image credit: Abask)

A saddle-leather grip covers the handle of each metal tool in the Megève fireplace set by Italian specialist Rabitti 1969. It costs £1,505 from Abask.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The art of brass

(Image credit: Acres Farm)

Acres Farm has been making club fenders at its workshop in Berkshire since 1983, offering an impressive range of styles. This Curved Dip brass fender with a hand-applied antiqued finish and leather upholstery costs £5,000.

Natural beauty

(Image credit: Chesneys)

The Milo fireplace from Chesneys is shown here in Lilac marble, accentuating the elegance of its bolection moulding and canted feet. It costs from £6,080.

Distinctive hue

(Image credit: Everhot)

Cotswolds-based Everhot is launching its new colour, Aqua, shown here on the 110i model, which costs £13,600.

Bigger range

(Image credit: Matt Austin for Esse)

The latest Esse 1000 T Pro electric range cooker has 40% more oven capacity, making it a good choice for entertaining at scale, batch cooking and family feasts. It costs £11,488, and is pictured here in chef Gill Meller’s studio kitchen in Devon.

Character piece

(Image credit: Jamb)

The top (or ‘header’) of the Mawley fire surround rises upward and outward to form an ‘eared’ design, a feature typical of 18th-century chimneypieces. Shown here carved in Occhio Pavone, it costs £9,480 from Jamb.

The joy of the old

(Image credit: Westland)

Westland London has been dealing in antique fireplaces since 1969, so expect an ever-evolving selection of interesting finds, such as this Regency Bullseye stone chimneypiece. It costs £6,960.

Join the club

(Image credit: Max Rollitt)

The scrolling cutaway of this early-20th-century English-steel and tan-leather club fender adds a decorative flourish to the design. It costs £3,400 from Max Rollitt.

Hot news

(Image credit: Charnwood)

Shown here in Almond, the C-Five wood-burning stove features Cleanburn Airwash technology to improve performance and efficiency, and landscape proportions to accommodate a longer log length. It costs £1,599 from Charnwood.

Go pro

(Image credit: Officine Gullo)

Italian kitchen specialist Officine Gullo is also known for its handsome custom-designed range cookers, including the OG Professional shown here, which can include burners, pasta cookers, fry-tops, grills, ovens, warming compartments and drawers to suit your requirements. Prices on application.

See more of the best skip the rest — add us as a preferred source in Google and you'll see more from Country Life when you're online.

This feature originally appeared in the October 28, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.'