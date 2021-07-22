Susan Deliss’s fresh country-house drawing room that shows how to be smart without being stuffy

Susan Deliss used a simple, but uplifting mixture of colours to transform a country-house drawing room.

This project began as a blank canvas. ‘Structurally, the house was in perfect condition, but in terms of coming up with a scheme, we were starting from scratch with four white walls,’ explains Susan Deliss, who is known for her skill at bringing rooms to life with striking combinations of colour and pattern.

The brief for this project was to create a room that was fresh and smart without being too formal. The starting point was choosing a limited colour palette of blue and green, with accents of pink to inject some warmth.

The sofa and armchairs were designed by Mrs Deliss. ‘I like to have a mix of furniture with legs and a sofa with a skirt. Too much fabric can end up feeling claustrophobic, but, equally, too much wood can look uncomfortable, so I try to achieve a balance.’

White-painted side tables were sourced through Lorfords in Tetbury. A blue and green floral fabric by Schumacher was used on the sofa; it has been trimmed in green to add a smarter, more tailored finish.

The central ottoman is covered in a pink fabric by Fermoie. ‘Blue and green without another accent colour in the mix can risk looking too cool,’ warns Mrs Deliss.

The armchairs are upholstered in an intense mid-green linen from Pierre Frey, a colour that is carried through to the collection of framed ferns hanging on the far wall.

These are painted in Farrow & Ball’s Lime White, a warm shade with a small amount of green pigment (01202 876141; ). ‘It was perfect for this room, which is surrounded by the garden and lends it a very soft, greenish light.’