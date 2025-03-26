A tub carved from a single block of San Marino marble — and nine more beautiful things for the ultimate bathroom
There's a bathroom out there for everyone — whatever your preferred style.
the Heritage roll-top bath is carved from a single block of San Marino Classic marble.
Made of smooth, durable cast iron, the Banbury free-standing bath has a steel surround with classic panels, supplied ready for painting.
Designed to make a magnificent statement, the Spittal freestanding shower is a complete glass-enclosed unit with overhead shower, hand shower attachment and cast-iron shower tray.
Inspired by a vintage medicine cupboard, the glazed Portobello cabinet is ideal for storing bath salts, soaps and linens. It can be painted in the colour of your choice.
Java Jade Green Fan gloss cermaic wall tiles (£93.16 sq m) are teamed with Seville Mid Matt Terracotta Effect porcelain floor tiles to create a warm and inviting look.
The Charleston double washstand has slender linear legs and circular basins; it's available in a choice of metals and marbles.
Inspired by Art Deco design, interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud has created the Estrela collection for THG Paris, including the three-hole basin mixer in Soft Gold finish.
Handcrafted from natural clay, Desert Rose zellige (£142.80 sq m) and Bejmat Ecru tiles (£138 sq m) combine to create a perfectly imperfect look with plenty of character.
Amelia Thorpe is a design and interiors journalist and regular contributor to Country Life. She spent the first half of her career book publishing, before jumping the fence to become a writer — a role that she adores. Amelia lives in London with her husband and two roguish dogs.
