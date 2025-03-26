A tub carved from a single block of San Marino marble — and nine more beautiful things for the ultimate bathroom

There's a bathroom out there for everyone — whatever your preferred style.

Bathroom inspo collage
(Image credit: Drummonds/Neptune/V&A Baths)
Amelia Thorpe's avatar
By
published
in Features

White marble bathroom
Lapicida
Heritage roll-top bath

the Heritage roll-top bath is carved from a single block of San Marino Classic marble.

White bath tub
C. P Hart
Banbury free-standing bath

Made of smooth, durable cast iron, the Banbury free-standing bath has a steel surround with classic panels, supplied ready for painting.

Marble and glass bathroom
Drummonds
Spittal freestanding shower

Designed to make a magnificent statement, the Spittal freestanding shower is a complete glass-enclosed unit with overhead shower, hand shower attachment and cast-iron shower tray.

Blue bathroom cabinet
Neptune
Portobello cabinet

Inspired by a vintage medicine cupboard, the glazed Portobello cabinet is ideal for storing bath salts, soaps and linens. It can be painted in the colour of your choice.

White bathroom
Victoria + Albert
Amiata 1650 bath

The Amiata 1650 freestanding bath features a gently curved shape to accentuate the comfort of its classic-meets-contemporary design.

Jade green bathroom tiles
Mandarin Stone
Java Jade Green Fan tiles

Java Jade Green Fan gloss cermaic wall tiles (£93.16 sq m) are teamed with Seville Mid Matt Terracotta Effect porcelain floor tiles to create a warm and inviting look.

Marble and metal double basin
Catchpole & Rye
Charleston double washstand

The Charleston double washstand has slender linear legs and circular basins; it's available in a choice of metals and marbles.

Marble sink with gold taps
THG Paris
Thee-hole basin mixer in Soft Gold finish

Inspired by Art Deco design, interior designer Alexandra Champalimaud has created the Estrela collection for THG Paris, including the three-hole basin mixer in Soft Gold finish.

Ochre tiled sink unit
Otto Tiles
Desert Rose and Benjmat Ecru zellige tiles

Handcrafted from natural clay, Desert Rose zellige (£142.80 sq m) and Bejmat Ecru tiles (£138 sq m) combine to create a perfectly imperfect look with plenty of character.

Pill-shaped marble sink
West One Bathrooms
Macaron deck-mounted basin mixer

Select your own choice of finish and handle material for your basin or bath mixer from 800 options. Shown here, the Macron style in Simply Chrome with Almost Harvest Pastel and Bleached Deck Pastel handles.

Amelia Thorpe
Amelia Thorpe

Amelia Thorpe is a design and interiors journalist and regular contributor to Country Life. She spent the first half of her career book publishing, before jumping the fence to become a writer — a role that she adores. Amelia lives in London with her husband and two roguish dogs.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸