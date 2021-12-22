Country Life’s 10 best interiors stories of 2021

From quirky kitchen cupboards to foolproof shades of paint, here are our best interiors stories of 2021.

Back in March, we reported on how architect George Gardner decided to turn his hand to cabinetry — with startling and ingenius results.

Our list of the best interior designers and decorators who specialise in country houses is indispensable.

This piece first appeared in April 2020, but the advice has proven perennially popular ever since — with good reason.

Husbands can come and go, but whatever you do, hang on to your curtain-maker’ — these gems are priceless.

Expert advice from Alex Webster on the things you can do yourself in the event of furniture-related disaster.

From chairs and taps to tiles and lights, the state of the art in kitchens is always intriguing.

The days of greige are numbered, with cabinets and appliances appearing in all sorts of wonderful colours — the only question is how far you dare go.

Trying to choose a neutral? You’ll be presented with a sea of confusing choices. Here’s how to navigate your way through.

If the bright colours referred to above aren’t for you, fear not: the classic look never goes out of style, as Amelia Thorpe explained in this piece.

Right at the end of last year, we published this beautiful piece to inspire you to make more of the spaces that blue the lines between indoors and outdoors.

