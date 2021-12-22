Country Life’s 10 best interiors stories of 2021

From quirky kitchen cupboards to foolproof shades of paint, here are our best interiors stories of 2021.
The humble kitchen cabinet, as reinvented by an award-winning architect
Back in March, we reported on how architect George Gardner decided to turn his hand to cabinetry — with startling and ingenius results.
The best interior designers and decorators in Britain
Our list of the best interior designers and decorators who specialise in country houses is indispensable.
Britain’s best interior designers on the paint colours you just can’t go wrong with
This piece first appeared in April 2020, but the advice has proven perennially popular ever since — with good reason.
50 best interiors tips of the last 50 years, from legendary interior designer Nina Campbell
Husbands can come and go, but whatever you do, hang on to your curtain-maker’ — these gems are priceless.
How to do your own French polishing or restoration – and when to leave it to the pros
Expert advice from Alex Webster on the things you can do yourself in the event of furniture-related disaster.
12 of the best new kitchen looks and ideas
From chairs and taps to tiles and lights, the state of the art in kitchens is always intriguing.
How kitchens are being enlivened with colour, from romantic juniper tones to mustard and olive for the brave
The days of greige are numbered, with cabinets and appliances appearing in all sorts of wonderful colours — the only question is how far you dare go.
Six things you need to know before painting a room off-white — and five beautiful tints to consider
Trying to choose a neutral? You’ll be presented with a sea of confusing choices. Here’s how to navigate your way through.
Why the classic kitchen look will always trump the latest trends
If the bright colours referred to above aren’t for you, fear not: the classic look never goes out of style, as Amelia Thorpe explained in this piece.
Ten wonderfully uncompromising conservatories, orangeries and garden rooms
Right at the end of last year, we published this beautiful piece to inspire you to make more of the spaces that blue the lines between indoors and outdoors.
Best new paint colours for the season, from Sea Mist to Piranesi Pink
Selecting paint colour is no easy feat, especially with the seemingly endless list of colours in every hue and tone
