Creating a graceful, beautiful and above all cosy bathroom in a period house in Wiltshire

Emily Todhunter took a restrained approach to the decoration of her Wiltshire bathroom. She explained more to Arabella Youens.

When it comes to conjuring schemes for her own home, interior designer Emily Todhunter confesses to being something of an un-decorator. ‘I like to live with things that are already there to see what ideas come up. In the case of this room, I left it almost exactly as it was — and am delighted with the result.’

This is the master bathroom of her Georgian farmhouse in Wiltshire. The scale and aspect of the room, together with the original panelling, fireplace and generous sash windows, combine to create a space that lends itself to switching off.

‘A bathroom is about the only place you can do that, when you have children and dogs at home,’ she says.

‘Here, I sometimes enjoy simply sitting in one of the window seats, taking in the view.’

“I briefly considered having floorboards, but, in the end, you can’t beat the comfort of carpet”

Emily was briefly tempted to use the room to create two en suites to serve the adjoining bedrooms. Instead, she decided to make the most of the space and decorate it as she would any other room — with paintings, a chest of drawers, an armchair and good lighting.

Sheer blinds in oatmeal made from her own Ultimate Floppy Linen range hang gently at the windows.

‘They are known as “Emily blinds” in our studio, because we use them in projects a lot. They are great for privacy, as well as looking pretty.’

The walls are painted in Edward Bulmer’s delicate Rose Tinted White.

White towels and a French-style bathmat from The White Company complete the room’s fresh, soothing look. ‘And I briefly considered having floorboards, but, in the end, you can’t beat the comfort of carpet in a bathroom — especially when the weather outside is foul,’ she says.

Todhunter Earle — 020–7349 9999, www.todhunterearle.com