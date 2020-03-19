How to blend ancient and modern in historical bedrooms

A bedroom in an historic Oxfordshire house has been brought to life by the designer Henriette von Stockhausen.

With its Grade I-listed status, there was very little elbow room available to make any major alterations to this house in Oxfordshire. Now, following a full programme of restoration, this bedroom is one of several guest rooms used to host shooting weekends.

‘My client knew what she liked: she wanted the design to work with the original features in the room without the end result being too busy or stuffy,’ explains interior designer Henriette von Stockhausen.

‘A four-poster bed has the cosseting effect of creating a ‘room within a room’

The first step was to install a four-poster bed, a common feature in Henriette’s schemes for large bedrooms as they have the cosseting effect of creating a ‘room within a room’. This example is one of her own designs, clad in antique mirror panels. The top is covered in a simple silk by Pierre Frey and a rope trim by Samuel & Sons.

Henriette likes to use antique fabrics, often sourced through 1stdibs, in many of her projects. The back panel is upholstered in an antique suzani, which she has bordered in Ralph Lauren’s English Riding Velvet. ‘This sets the colour theme and creates a focal point; everything else in the room remains in the background.’

Roman blinds were chosen for two of the windows and curtains with a bespoke pelmet dress the main window: all are in Woodville by Zoffany, also trimmed with Ralph Lauren velvet. The chairs and bed bench are covered in an antique linen sourced through Susan Deliss.

To find out more about VSP Interiors and to see more examples of work, visit www.vspinteriors.com