James Thurstan Waterworth creates a fresh, soothing bedroom

A bathroom and bedroom have been seamlessly joined at a Wiltshire pub. Claudia Baillie reports.

This elegant bedroom is at The Bradley Hare, a recently renovated pub with rooms in the village of Maiden Bradley in Wiltshire.

The work of James Thurstan Waterworth, interior designer and former European design director at Soho House, it is situated in an old coach house that sits next to the original farmhouse building.

‘The property is typically Victorian, but is Georgian in its proportions,’ says Thurstan Waterworth. ‘We decided to strip it back and rebuild, maintaining the traditional feel, but adding a lighter, fresher and more modern touch.’

To achieve this, he used a palette of soothing, neutral shades and textural materials, including limed-oak timber flooring, natural linen curtains, throws and upholstery and a slubby, bleached hemp rug.

‘These beautiful, tactile surfaces and textiles create depth and add layers of interest,’ he explains. ‘We used antique African fabrics as cushions for a hint of low-key colour.’

Central to the multifunctional space is a handsome, freestanding London Bath by Burlington.

‘I love a bath in a bedroom and the room is capacious enough to carry a big tub like this,’ says Thurstan Waterworth. ‘We placed it centrally, so it’s flanked by the two beautiful windows. It makes the whole suite feel very open.’

Carefully curated furniture and accessories add subtle character to the room.

‘We sourced a 19th-century oak chest of drawers and placed a pitch-pine chest at the end of the bed. A 17th-century Spanish picture frame sits next to an antique Chinese vase,’ reveals the designer.

‘These individual pieces give the room an understated charm. In the pub, we’ve used 24 different colours, but in this space you’re entering a slightly different zone both physically and mentally, hence the pared-back design. We wanted it to be very serene, comfortable and cosy, somewhere you can really relax and clear your mind.’

For more information, visit Thurstan Design