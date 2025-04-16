John Sutcliffe — The man, the myth and the paint-naming legend behind Dead Salmon and Elephant's Breath
Amie Elizabeth White, Rosie Paterson
Dead Salmon, Mouse’s Back, Elephant’s Breath.
When artist and interior designer the late John Sutcliffe helped Tom Helme and James Finlay develop Farrow & Ball’s colour range, they outdid one another coming up with hilarious monikers (today, the much tamer Sutcliffe Green is named in his honour).
Sutcliffe had a sense of humour and wasn’t afraid of injecting it into his work — whether that was naming and mixing paints or confounding people with extraordinary trompe l’oeils —and much of what he did was groundbreaking. According to his Times' obituary he once asked a client — 'for whom English was not a first language — what he would like and was surprised to hear the answer: “Newts, I want newts everywhere!” It transpired that classical nudes were required, and Sutcliffe expertly delivered these, painting a tiny newt on one of their ankles.'
The bohemian maverick was also the author of multiple books including Decorating Magic (1992), Traditional Decorating (2002) andThe Colours of Rome (2013) — which came with samples of colours.
‘His books are all cornerstones of interior design and were well ahead of their time,’ says Tom Edwards of art dealers Abbott and Holder. ‘He [also] did huge amounts for the National Trust — designing, painting, wall decorating, interiors. His last work (which he never saw completed) was on Pitzhanger Manor in Ealing, London W5.’
Edwards is now staging a selling exhibition (April 24–May 10) that combines some of Sutcliffe’s National Trust material with book covers and intriguing trompe l’oeils. A particular favourite is an amusing ‘empty’ canvas, in which a tag hanging off a lone hook suggests the ‘missing’ work is in restauro — undergoing restoration.
Earlier this year, Farrow & Ball introduced 12 new shades — the first change to their very carefully curated palette (technically, nine new colours and three resurrected from the archive) since 2022. The same year as Sutcliffe's death from cancer.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
They added ‘Dibber’, a down-to-earth green taken from garden tools, ‘Marmelo’, a terracotta nod to marmalade, and ‘Duster’, an aged ochre inspired by, yes, you guessed it, dusting cloths, among others.
The decision to add new colours to the 132-strong palette was not made lightly — for every new colour, one must be retired (though it lives on comfortably in the archive, awaiting possible resurrection). The new cohort of deeply rich, grounded shades are familiar yet unexpected; a reminder to indulge in the treasures right under our noses.
Carla must be the only Italian that finds the English weather more congenial than her native country’s sunshine. An antique herself, she became Country Life’s Arts & Antiques editor in 2023 having previously covered, as a freelance journalist, heritage, conservation, history and property stories, for which she won a couple of awards. Her musical taste has never evolved past Puccini and she spends most of her time immersed in any century before the 20th.
-
-
The Great Gatsby, pugs and the Mitford sisters: Country Life Quiz of the Day, April 16, 2025
Wednesday's quiz tests your knowledge on literature, National Parks and weird body parts.
By Rosie Paterson
-
From Vinted to Velázquez: The younger generations' appetite for antiques and Old Masters
The younger generations’ appetite for everything vintage bodes well for the future, says Huon Mallalieu, at a time when an extraordinary Old Masters collection is about to go under the hammer.
By Huon Mallalieu
-
The power of the youthful gaze: A new generation tackles modern day design conundrums
How is a new generation of interior designers responding to changing lifestyles, proliferating choice, the challenges of sustainability and the tireless demands of social media?
By Arabella Youens
-
'Rooms can be theatrical and comfortable at the same time': Top tips for decorating with conversation in mind
Carefully placed furniture encourages conversations, says Emma Burns, of Sibyl Colefax & Fowler
By Country Life
-
A tub carved from a single block of San Marino marble — and nine more beautiful things for the ultimate bathroom
There's a bathroom out there for everyone — whatever your preferred style.
By Amelia Thorpe
-
In search of the perfect comfy armchair
What makes the ideal cosy, comfortable armchair? Arabella Youens asks some of Britain's top furniture experts to find out.
By Arabella Youens
-
All the new entries in the Country Life Top 100 for 2025
Each year, our Country Life Top 100 is completely revised and updated — and several new names appear.
By Country Life
-
The timeless elegance of English country house style, with Guy Goodfellow and Steven Rodel
Two of Britain's top interior designers share their wisdom with James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast.
By James Fisher
-
Dawn Chorus: Meet Farrow & Ball’s new paint colours, shop the must-have hotel merchandise and find out what Tom Parker Bowles likes to order from Greggs
It’s time to redecorate because paint connoisseurs Farrow & Ball have added 12 new colours to their palette.
By Rosie Paterson
-
Why size doesn't matter if you've got some decorating derring-do
A small space can be just as appealing as a large one — as long as you decorate with confidence, says a new book.
By Arabella Youens