The latest news in bathrooms: from designer tiles to Japanese saunas

Amelia Thorpe brings us the latest innovations in bathroom design, including 'end to end' installers and how to give marble a modern twist.

Easy installations

As bathroom products have become increasingly high-tech, finding an experienced installer can be tricky.

To address the difficulty, luxury retailer West One Bathrooms is, this month, launching a nationwide installation service by Five Sextillion, designed to offer a top-quality ‘end to end’ solution for your project.

Design-led tiles

Claybrook is a newcomer to the tile scene. Its first showroom – which opens its doors at 123, Curtain Road, Shoreditch, London EC2, later this month – promises a well-priced, design-led selection of natural-stone and decorative tiles, including the glazed Raku Yokohoma brick tiles (seen here above) at £2.59 each.

Minimalist makeovers

The designer Marco Williams Fagioli has given the sauna a Minimalist, Japanese-inspired makeover to create Effegibi’s new Yoku sauna. Prices start at £28,000 from C. P. Hart, the specialist in both traditional and cutting-edge bathrooms.

Using marble

Marble is an ever-elegant choice, shown here in a mix of formats to give a modern twist to a timeless material. Alsace honed-marble tiles, 305mm by 75mm by 10mm (12in by 3in by 0.4in), £83.93 per sq m; cornice, £13.14 each; and herringbone mosaic, £137.56 per sq m, from Mandarin Stone.

Stylish bathtubs

Copper-bath specialist William Holland has introduced a Verdigris ‘living’ finish that will continue to evolve over time, shown here on the Bateau bath with white-enamel interior, £5,422.