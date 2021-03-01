Nine of the best new lighting ideas to brighten your home

Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the finest shades, switches and more.
Statement shade
A new take on the vogue for patterned shades, this Pandanus lampshade in Merlot, from £60, is hand woven from palm leaves by artisans in Indonesia, from Birdie Fortescue.
www.birdiefortescue.co.uk
Classic charm
The Antiqued Glass panels and Verdigris finish of the Pineapple bracket lantern, medium, £3,840, add extra charm to this classic design, inspired by an English lamp from 1830, from Charles Edwards.
www.charlesedwards.com
Bathroom beauties
The shape and reeded glass panels of the Keegan 1 wall lights in Satin Brass, £186 each, echo Art Deco design and, helpfully, their IP44 rating makes them suitable for bathroom use, from Där Lighting.
www.darlighting.co.uk
Making the switch
Light-switch specialist Forbes & Lomax has introduced a new range of Momentary Dimmer switches. Unlike standard rotary dimmers, these allow you to dim your lights from multiple locations and are available in a range of classic button and toggle styles, so you can choose a design to match the rest of your home. Simply flick the toggle and the light comes on, then hold it down to brighten or darken the light. 3 gang Momentary Toggle in Brushed Brass, £259.20.
www.forbesandlomax.com
Fine flourish
Tapered sides finished with elegant scrolls add a decorative finish to the hexagonal design of the Fulton hanging lantern, £2,640, from Jamb.
www.jamb.co.uk
Light elegance
The Walcot pendant light, £189.20, in hand-blown glass with a Heritage Copper fitting and vintage-style braided cable, creates an elegant focal point above a kitchen island or dining table, from Jim Lawrence.
www.jim-lawrence.co.uk
Bright idea
Sure to brighten the darkest of corners, the Linus table lamp is finished in faux red gesso. It costs £614 from Julian Chichester.
www.julianchichester.com
Slim line
The slender Fairfax lamp bases in Seasoned Oak, £111 each, shown with Henry 15in lampshades in Harry Cloud linen, £40 each, don’t take up too much space, making them a good choice for a console table, from Neptune.
www.neptune.com
Delightfully Pooky
Artist Maude Smith has collaborated with Pooky to create a delightful series of children’s lampshades, including this Sunny Street 30cm (12in) Straight Empire cotton design, £45.
www.pooky.com
Designer secrets: Susie Atkinson on the keys to perfect lighting
Susie Atkinson, a designer whose projects include Soho House, shared her best lighting tips with Country Life.
Six illuminating tips for restoring old lighting to it former glory
Lighting restoration expert Jolene Farmer has weaved her magic everywhere from the British Museum to the artisan workshops of Venice.
Get your home’s lighting just right: Seven questions answered
Few things are more important for the atmosphere of your home as the lighting. Interior designer Emily Todhunter shares her