Nine of the best new lighting ideas to brighten your home

Amelia Thorpe picks out some of the finest shades, switches and more.

Statement shade

A new take on the vogue for patterned shades, this Pandanus lampshade in Merlot, from £60, is hand woven from palm leaves by artisans in Indonesia, from Birdie Fortescue.

www.birdiefortescue.co.uk

Classic charm

The Antiqued Glass panels and Verdigris finish of the Pineapple bracket lantern, medium, £3,840, add extra charm to this classic design, inspired by an English lamp from 1830, from Charles Edwards.

www.charlesedwards.com

Bathroom beauties

The shape and reeded glass panels of the Keegan 1 wall lights in Satin Brass, £186 each, echo Art Deco design and, helpfully, their IP44 rating makes them suitable for bathroom use, from Där Lighting.

www.darlighting.co.uk

Making the switch

Light-switch specialist Forbes & Lomax has introduced a new range of Momentary Dimmer switches. Unlike standard rotary dimmers, these allow you to dim your lights from multiple locations and are available in a range of classic button and toggle styles, so you can choose a design to match the rest of your home. Simply flick the toggle and the light comes on, then hold it down to brighten or darken the light. 3 gang Momentary Toggle in Brushed Brass, £259.20.

www.forbesandlomax.com

Fine flourish

Tapered sides finished with elegant scrolls add a decorative finish to the hexagonal design of the Fulton hanging lantern, £2,640, from Jamb.

www.jamb.co.uk

Light elegance

The Walcot pendant light, £189.20, in hand-blown glass with a Heritage Copper fitting and vintage-style braided cable, creates an elegant focal point above a kitchen island or dining table, from Jim Lawrence.

www.jim-lawrence.co.uk

Bright idea

Sure to brighten the darkest of corners, the Linus table lamp is finished in faux red gesso. It costs £614 from Julian Chichester.

www.julianchichester.com

Slim line

The slender Fairfax lamp bases in Seasoned Oak, £111 each, shown with Henry 15in lampshades in Harry Cloud linen, £40 each, don’t take up too much space, making them a good choice for a console table, from Neptune.

www.neptune.com

Delightfully Pooky

Artist Maude Smith has collaborated with Pooky to create a delightful series of children’s lampshades, including this Sunny Street 30cm (12in) Straight Empire cotton design, £45.

www.pooky.com