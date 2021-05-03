Ten lovely interiors ideas to refresh your house, from new lamps to complete room makeovers

New designs and inspiring ideas to welcome spring, selected by Amelia Thorpe
French style
Silvy’s dressing table in Teal high-gloss vellum, £1,842, is inspired by a 1930s French original. It is shown here with a Luccio single chair in Kiat Rosewood, £1,061, plus fabric, both Julian Chichester.
020–7622 2928; www.julianchichester.com
Blue note
The Antique Blue-painted finish and reclaimed natural-wood top gives the Rummage chest of drawers, £725, a vintage charm, from Loaf.
020–3141 8300; www.loaf.com
Table manners
Made in the UK from sustainably sourced British seasoned oak, the Freda table is inspired by the joinery of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement. It costs £2,820 from Jamb.
020–7730 2122; www.jamb.co.uk
Reflective surface
British sculptor David Harber, well known for his outdoor water features, sundials and sculptures, has added an eye-catching interior piece, Turbine, £11,712, to his collection. Taking its inspiration from the blades found in gas-turbine engines, light and shadow play across its mirror-polished stainless-steel surface to dramatic effect.
01235 859300; www.davidharber.co.uk
Beauty sleep
Arthur is a classic Victorian-inspired bed, handmade in Britain with an iron core and plated in polished nickel. It costs £1,995 for a double, from Wrought Iron & Brass Bed Co.
01485 542516; www.wroughtironandbrassbed.co.uk
History in the making
The Uppark sofa by antique dealer and designer Max Rollitt is based on a Gillows design made for 17th-century Uppark on the South Downs. This fully fitted version costs £12,400.
01962 791124; www.maxrollitt.com
Tree story
Taking its inspiration from the shape of an ash tree, the Dunbridge table lamp, £612, features a textured-bark finish in chalky white, shown here with a 15in Warwick shade, £98.40, from Vaughan.
020–7349 4600; www.vaughandesigns.com
Illuminating idea
The Hexagonal Treaty Port lantern takes its design cue from the 18th-century vogue for chinoiserie. It is shown here finished in Lulworth Blue gloss paint, £7,512, from Charles Edwards.
020–7736 8490; www.charlesedwards.com
Complete collection
Susie Watson offers everything from furniture to lighting, with curtains in Raspberry Red Apple Blossom Toile linen, £58 per m, with Plain Ivory pom poms, £15 per m, Gustavian desk, £1,045, and Weathered Reeded curtain poles, from £178 .
0344 980 8185; www.susiewatsondesigns.co.uk
Sitting pretty
Colourful home company Wicklewood is making its first foray into furniture with the launch of the Damask Wave sofa, £3,300, produced in collaboration with furniture designer David Seyfried and upholstered in a signature Peggy Angus linen by Blithfield.
020–7460 6493; www.wicklewood.com
