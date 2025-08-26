The designer's room: This kitchen in a Queen Anne-style home is proof that pretty and practical can go hand in hand
Hiding the conveniences of modern-day living lends a timeless feel to the kitchen of this 18th-century house.
Furniture-maker and artist Tim Moss originally trained at the London School of Furniture, where he learned to make early musical instruments, including lutes, which gave him an interest in period crafts.
The owners got in touch with the designer as they were searching for someone who could design a very particular one-off kitchen for this Grade-II*-listed Queen Anne house. ‘This whole project was a collaborative effort between me and my clients, who were interested in the interiors and had clear ideas about what they wanted me to do.’
The aim was a kitchen that was beautifully made, practical to use and a little bit, as Tim says, ‘workery’ in its design. ‘This space had long been used by the household staff — behind the table is the original Tudor fireplace and my clients wanted to maintain the “downstairs” vibe,’ explains Tim. To the left is a housekeeper’s cupboard with elegant moulding details and a rounded end that houses the fridge and freezer. On either side of the AGA are two deep cupboards that sit below the window recesses, which allow cleaning products and condiments to be hidden away.
Despite being situated slightly below ground level, the room receives ample natural light. The muted palette of paint is from the Stone collection at Paper & Paint Library, a range of neutral shades inspired by natural stone, lending a calm and earthy feel to the space. A kitchen table with a solid-oak top and drawers for cutlery at either end was made in-house. Tall, elegant, glazed cupboards frame the doorway to the scullery, which is home to a collection of copper jelly moulds.
