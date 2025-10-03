Farmhouse kitchens done right at these five beautiful country houses across Britain
A country house with a farmhouse kitchen is the archetype of the bucolic dream in Britain. Arabella Youens picks out five on the market right now that have wonderful examples.
Cumbria — £795,000
This early-Victorian five-bedroom farmhouse is approached along a private lane on the edge of the village of Soulby, just outside Kirkby Stephen. There are plenty of original details, including flagstone floors and exposed timber beams. The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted with handmade oak cabinetry and a four-oven oil-fired Aga.
Upstairs, the bedrooms are arranged across two floors; one is currently used as a library. Syke Side House stands in the scenic Upper Eden valley and faces south over the Pennines, Stainmore and Mallerstang Edge.
A private woodland is planted with more than 3,000 trees and hedges forming avenues, clearings and seating areas to capture the sunlight all day.
For sale via Finest Properties — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £950,000
Court Place occupies a central position in the village of West Monkton, a couple of miles from Taunton. Listed Grade II and dating back to 1802, it has a covered verandah running along the front façade with a small summer house at one end. The kitchen is particularly well arranged, with original cabinetry designed by Smallbone of Devizes, a central island with a granite work surface and a two-oven gas-fired Aga.
Upstairs are five bedrooms, some of which have glorious views of the Blackdown Hills. Outside are garages for three cars and a first-floor room that could be used as an office or storage space. The garden, of just under an acre, includes mature trees and large areas of lawn.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Buckinghamshire — £1.395 million
This mill house was once home to J.M. Barrie's wife, the actress Mary Ansell, who lived here with her second husband, Gilbert Cannan. Fittingly, it's a place with a real children's story feel, full of quirky touches: weaving staircases, original mill machinery, a study built into the mill tower, and a garden split into different zones.
At the bottom of the house, opening onto one of those outdoor spaces, is the charming kitchen with its pale blue Aga.
There's been a mill on this site near Cholesbury since the 17th century, with the current incarnation being a masonry tower mill, built in 1883 and thought to be one of the last of its kind in England. Strange to think that less than 30 years later it ceased production for good, despite the vuildin
For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.
Devon — £1.6 million
Potters is a Grade II-listed farmhouse with nearly five acres near Tiverton. The current owners bought the house in the early 2000s, when it was almost derelict, and have since carried out a renovation programme, taking care to retain period features, such as plank and muntin screens and exposed beams.
The house now incorporates an adjoining barn with seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and shower rooms. The characterful kitchen is off the entrance hall and features white-painted cabinetry, dark granite work surfaces and a large inglenook fireplace which is home to a four-oven Aga.
Outside is a heated swimming pool surrounded by stone paving.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Cornwall — £1.25 million
Tredarrup is a four-bedroom, Grade II-listed farmhouse set in seven acres with four award-winning holiday cottages; it is about four miles from Tregardock beach on the north Cornish coast and nine miles from Wadebridge.
A traditional kitchen with a flagstone floor is fitted with an electric Aga; this leads into an open-plan sitting and dining room. Just off this, in what was once a dairy, is a spacious pantry.
The cottages, which sleep between two and six, were originally stone barns; all are rated Five Star Gold by Visit England. ‘It’s the most beautiful family home in an idyllic, tranquil setting,’ says selling agent Penny Bolton.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
-
-
Collective nouns, cheeses, and the 'Butcher Bird'. Start your weekend with the Country Life Quiz of the Day
Featuring lots of cute pictures of animals. Because who doesn't want that on a Friday evening.
By Country Life Published
-
The art fairs and exhibitions bringing colour to this autumn
Country Life details the museums and galleries that are putting on a show this season.
By Country Life Published
-
Ella Fitzgerald's Cote d'Azur suite is now a magnificent apartment in the Art Deco hotel where Churchill, Coco Chanel and Hemingway once lived the high life
It's almost 50 years since the iconic Hotel Le Provençal in Cap d'Antibes closed its doors, but it's now been transformed into a wonderful Riviera residence. Anna White looks inside.
By Anna White Published
-
A Norman Keep and castle for sale in the rolling hills of the Lake District, which was once owned by Richard II
Appleby Castle has hosted battle re-enactments, falconry displays, offers 22 bedrooms and is up for auction.
By James Fisher Published
-
Diversity in style and diversity in location: London's best art is all around us
London's hotels, pubs and restaurants show the great depth of the capital's artistic tastes.
By Will Hosie Published
-
This country estate is peaceful, spacious and elegant... just please don't ask us how to pronounce it
In the heart of Wales's beautiful Irfon Valley, The Cefnllysgwynne Estate is seeking a new owner.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A Dartmoor home with one rather unusual catch: King Charles III has the right to come along and fish in your stream
The Brimpstead Estate is a home in one of the most beautiful parts of Devon that has everything — including a very famous former owner. Toby Keel explains more.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A Georgian country house that's immaculate, unlisted and surrounded by 21 unspoilt acres of Somerset
Finding a grand, 220-year-old home that's unlisted in a wonderful location is cause for celebration. Penny Churchill looks at Werescote, on the Devon-Somerset border.
By Penny Churchill Published
-
A country house escape where 'legend has it that Shakespeare came to stay' while writing The Tempest
Standen House on the Isle of Wight isn't just a grand country home — it's a grand country home that has a claim to have hosted the most famous playwright in history. Could it really be true?
By Toby Keel Published
-
A derelict school turned into a gorgeous home with 'an interior of harmony and visual éclat'
Capel House in Badminton, Gloucestershire — the home of Gerald Harford and Jane MacEwen — is a fine 18th-century estate building with a remarkable history has been converted into a stylish home, as John Martin Robinson discovers. Photographs by Paul Highnam for Country Life.
By John Martin Robinson Published