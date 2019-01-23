How to transform a dark Victorian kitchen into a charming social space with bespoke joinery

Charlotte Crosland redesign project turned into an entire refurbishment when it came to this Victorian house in London, including this stunning kitchen, brightened by the addition of bespoke windows and stunning furnishings.

What started as a brief for Charlotte Crosland to redesign the master bedroom of a Victorian house turned into the top-to-toe refurbishment of the whole building, including this kitchen. In its original incarnation, the room was dark and disconnected from the garden it overlooks. ‘I knew immediately that we had to address this by opening up both elevations with more windows and doors,’ she says.

‘Buying off the peg can result in a very modular, rather regimented look’

Joinery and windows are integral to the designer’s projects. ‘I feel very strongly that, if you can design doors and windows bespoke, then you get exactly what you want,’ explains Charlotte. ‘Buying off the peg can result in a very modular, rather regimented look.’

Having drawn up her own design featuring distinctive, wide-set glazing bars, her in-house team of joiners set to work. Six three-quarter-length windows now sit side by side along one wall and two sets of doors stand along the other. During warmer days, they can be thrown open to link the kitchen with the garden. Above, a frosted-glass skylight was replaced with a clear version.

‘It’s a much lighter, brighter space now’

Charlotte chose pinoleum blinds, which are finished with a raspberry-red edge. ‘It’s a much lighter, brighter space now.’ Rather than replacing the kitchen, the existing cabinetry was stripped and re-painted in Pigeon by Farrow & Ball and fitted with new knobs and drawer pulls.

Colour was introduced with a set of chairs from Birgit Israel, which Charlotte upholstered in red leather. The table is Recepio by B&B Italia. Above it hangs the Apple Pendant, with its shimmery copper interior, by Holloways of Ludlow.

To find out more about Charlotte Crosland, visit www.charlottecrosland.com. For joinery, contact Crosland Bespoke Joinery by visiting www.croslandbespoke.com.