A utility room that demonstrates how style and function can go hand-in-hand

Arabella Youens takes a look at a utility room which shows that practical spaces can also be beautiful.

The success of this design –created as part of the refurbishment of a 16th-century watermill – relies on the effortless blend of form and function. ‘The building itself was already full of character; our job was to strip it back to its bones and design something that was both authentic and characterful,’ explains Helen Parker, deVol’s creative director.

The joinery is appropriately simple for a hard-working space, yet it remains stylish at the same time. In lieu of a colour scheme, there is a more practical play on light and dark.

The glossy black iroko worktop creates a sharp contrast to the clean white marble butler’s sink, while the classic Shaker-style cupboards painted in ‘Linen’ – all from deVOL’s own ranges.

Above the sink is a shelf made from a long piece of Carrara marble with handmade brackets in traditional aged brass that complement the brass taps by Perrin & Rowe ( www.perrinandrowe.co.uk ). The area is lit with a simple pendant with a handmade pleated shade in porcelain, part of deVOL’s new lighting collection.

Bringing a touch of the Mediterranean to the room are the rusty-red terracotta floor tiles, which are available from Floors of Stone (www.floorsofstone.com). An alternative to flagstones, these are easily cleaned of muddy paw and footprints. Catching the sun’s rays from the window is a traditional-style deVOL-designed laundry maid.

The free-standing glazed display cabinet is the perfect place to store large vases and flower jugs safely. It was found at an antiques fair and was part of an ever-changing collection of antique tables, islands, chairs, stools and dressers that Helen and her team sourced to blend in with newly fitted joinery.

See more at deVOL’s website – www.devolkitchens.co.uk