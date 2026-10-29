This year's best Halloween costume is the car from 'Ghostbusters'

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again — you see a lot of odd things working here. Today’s entry is a replica of the car from Ghostbusters, which you can buy if you want to make a real statement this Halloween, for £150,000 through Autotrader.

Where to begin. For £150,000 you can buy a very nice new car with features like parking assist, reversing cameras, massage seats, cruise control and serious performance.

Image credit: Autotrader Image credit: Autotrader

Or you could buy the Ghostbusters car, which is a 1959 Cadillac with none of those things, but instead comes with a 5.7-litre Corvette V8 engine that I imagine will make a lot of noise, a conversation pit in the rear, as well as working wailer sirens, roof-mounted spectral detection equipment and a removable model of Slimer, just in case people somehow can’t tell what film the car is from.

To be fair, I have complained plenty about how modern cars are expensive and boring. This is expensive and anything but dull. Also included is the custom plate ‘Ecto 1’.

‘We showcase hundreds of thousands of incredible vehicles on our platform, but this Cadillac Ecto-1 is truly supernatural,’ notes Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader. ‘Finished with ghost hunting props, dramatic light bars and a recognisable siren, it’s a spectacular tribute to one of cinema's greatest ever cars.’

The Ghostbusting car is one of the many oddities you’ll find on Autotraders OMG filter, which I would happily recommend using if you are ever bored at work, waiting for a train, or whatever it might be. Ever wondered where you can find a Mercedes 600 or a Jensen FF? Now you know. That said, Ecto-1 will take some beating.