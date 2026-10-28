These famous faces were all born in the 10th month of the year, but how much more do you know about them? Find out in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 28, 2026

Today's quiz celebrates October birthdays.

Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins holding an umbrella and flying through a blue sky with several white, fluffy clouds
Julie Andrews has an October birthday — and so do many more. But how much do you know about them?
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The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.

Strutt &amp;amp; Parker Quiz of the Day

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