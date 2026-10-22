One thousand years of kings and queens in 10 questions: It's a right royal Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 22, 2026
As Country Life gears up for the guest edit of a future king, we take a look at those who've filled the role in the past millennium.
It's now only a few weeks until the very special issue of Country Life, guest edited by HRH The Prince of Wales, comes out.
If you can't wait until November 11 when the issue hits the shops — and the doormats of subscribers, who save almost 50% on the cover price — then today's quiz has a royal theme: asking you to name the king or queen of England in 1926, 1826, 1726 and so on all the way back to 1026.
How many will you get right?
The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 4pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.
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Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.