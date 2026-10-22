One thousand years of kings and queens in 10 questions: It's a right royal Country Life Quiz of the Day, October 22, 2026

It's now only a few weeks until the very special issue of Country Life, guest edited by HRH The Prince of Wales, comes out.

If you can't wait until November 11 when the issue hits the shops — and the doormats of subscribers, who save almost 50% on the cover price — then today's quiz has a royal theme: asking you to name the king or queen of England in 1926, 1826, 1726 and so on all the way back to 1026.

How many will you get right?

The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

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