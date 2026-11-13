The most talented royals of all time in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 13, 2026
This week, Prince George made headlines across the world when Country Life revealed his incredibly impressive artwork. He earns a spot in our quiz about talented royals through time.
The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.
Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.
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Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.