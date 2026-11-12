How tall can a donkey grow, and other useless bits of information, in the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 12, 2026

Big donkeys, heavy vegetables and many many gnomes.

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A donkey looks at the camera
Sadly, this is not Dynamic Derrick, just another donkey.
(Image credit: Alamy)

The Country Life Quiz is published every weekday at 2pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up on previous editions, here.

Strutt &amp;amp; Parker Quiz of the Day

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

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Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.