Country Life November 11, 2026

To get Country Life magazine delivered direct to your door, every week, you can subscribe here . You can subscribe to the print magazine in the UK — where subscriptions cost less than £3 per week — or internationally.

Country Life is sold on newsstands, supermarkets and other magazine sellers across the UK, but you can also get a single copy of the magazine to be posted to your home at the cover price of £5.99, with free postage in the UK. Order a single issue of Country Life here .

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

‘The countryside matters so much to what comes next’

In this week’s Leader, our Guest Editor pays tribute to country people, in all their ingenuity, passion and resilience

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

For the sake of Mother Earth

Kate Green examines the tangible achievements of the Earthshot Prize

My favourite painting

The Prince of Wales picks a snowy scene remembered from childhood

The legacy

As a unifying force, the King James Bible echoes the Union of the Crowns. John Goodall offers his thoughts

‘The countryside is a mystical, magical world for children’

For the Guest Editor’s family, being outside is best, especially with dogs

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

‘There is no farm that has no stress’

For many farmers and their families, today’s increasing pressures can become unbearable. Kate Green talks to the people who are there to help

A cradle of Faith

John Goodall goes west to St Davids Cathedral, Pembrokeshire, an ancient place with a rare aura, where rests the national saint of Wales

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

My favourite view

Anglesey holds Prince William’s heart

Fighting fire with fire

How can we save our wild places from devastating wildfires, asks Charlotte Cooper, as we count the cost of a blazing summer

Reigning champions

Julie Harding talks to The Prince of Wales’s rural stalwarts, from farmers to foresters

The power of Nature

The Princess of Wales tells Robert Macfarlane why the lessons of the natural world mean so much to her

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

‘Keep being humble, but keep being confident’

Unai Emery is the guardian of royal dreams at Aston Villa football club. James Fisher goes for a kickaround

Where everybody knows your name

Victoria Marston raises a glass to the pubs of all kinds that bind their com-munities together, in town and country

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

For valour

Hancocks is the creator not only of distinctive jewellery, but the Victoria Cross, discovers Matthew Dennison, as Allan Mallinson honours a handful of the medal’s courageous recipients

My favourite things

We reveal the five essential elements of our Guest Editor’s life in the countryside

A place in the ranks

The women of our Armed Forces, from ship to hangar to barracks, deserve to feel safe. Octavia Pollock investigates why the drive to improve attitudes has met with royal approval

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

How to grow your own house

Could hemp solve the housing crisis? Giles Kime examines the Duchy’s new building material

Cry me a clear river

Charles Rangeley-Wilson takes to the water with the many people fighting to restore our beleaguered waterways, from Sutherland to south Devon

Delivering for Nature

For The Prince of Wales, Norfolk gamekeeper Gerald Gray is a living national treasure. Patrick Galbraith meets him on the land he nurtures

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

My favourite recipe

Emma Hughes tastes a chocoholic’s dream rustled up for the 2011 Royal Wedding and re-created at The Ritz

In celebration of cider

Every glass of crisp cider owes its existence to centuries of cherished apple orchards. Mary Skipwith toasts an old tradition made fresh today

Growing up at Highgrove

Curious public and secret corners lent magic to the royal childhood, hears Tiffany Daneff

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Travel

Mark Hedges falls in love with the land of the Greek gods in a Corinth villa, plus all the latest travel news

Blanket coverage

As the winter weather starts to bite, Matthew Dennison wraps up with a traditional Welsh woven blanket

Sophie’s world

Empress Catherine the Great’s role as a patroness of the Arts remains unrivalled 250 years after she ruled Russia, discovers Carla Passino

And much more