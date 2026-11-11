Country Life November 11, 2026
Country Life November 11, 2026, is a very special issue, guest-edited by HRH The Prince of Wales.
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
‘The countryside matters so much to what comes next’
In this week’s Leader, our Guest Editor pays tribute to country people, in all their ingenuity, passion and resilience
For the sake of Mother Earth
Kate Green examines the tangible achievements of the Earthshot Prize
My favourite painting
The Prince of Wales picks a snowy scene remembered from childhood
The legacy
As a unifying force, the King James Bible echoes the Union of the Crowns. John Goodall offers his thoughts
‘The countryside is a mystical, magical world for children’
For the Guest Editor’s family, being outside is best, especially with dogs
‘There is no farm that has no stress’
For many farmers and their families, today’s increasing pressures can become unbearable. Kate Green talks to the people who are there to help
A cradle of Faith
John Goodall goes west to St Davids Cathedral, Pembrokeshire, an ancient place with a rare aura, where rests the national saint of Wales
My favourite view
Anglesey holds Prince William’s heart
Fighting fire with fire
How can we save our wild places from devastating wildfires, asks Charlotte Cooper, as we count the cost of a blazing summer
Reigning champions
Julie Harding talks to The Prince of Wales’s rural stalwarts, from farmers to foresters
The power of Nature
The Princess of Wales tells Robert Macfarlane why the lessons of the natural world mean so much to her
‘Keep being humble, but keep being confident’
Unai Emery is the guardian of royal dreams at Aston Villa football club. James Fisher goes for a kickaround
Where everybody knows your name
Victoria Marston raises a glass to the pubs of all kinds that bind their com-munities together, in town and country
For valour
Hancocks is the creator not only of distinctive jewellery, but the Victoria Cross, discovers Matthew Dennison, as Allan Mallinson honours a handful of the medal’s courageous recipients
My favourite things
We reveal the five essential elements of our Guest Editor’s life in the countryside
A place in the ranks
The women of our Armed Forces, from ship to hangar to barracks, deserve to feel safe. Octavia Pollock investigates why the drive to improve attitudes has met with royal approval
How to grow your own house
Could hemp solve the housing crisis? Giles Kime examines the Duchy’s new building material
Cry me a clear river
Charles Rangeley-Wilson takes to the water with the many people fighting to restore our beleaguered waterways, from Sutherland to south Devon
Delivering for Nature
For The Prince of Wales, Norfolk gamekeeper Gerald Gray is a living national treasure. Patrick Galbraith meets him on the land he nurtures
My favourite recipe
Emma Hughes tastes a chocoholic’s dream rustled up for the 2011 Royal Wedding and re-created at The Ritz
In celebration of cider
Every glass of crisp cider owes its existence to centuries of cherished apple orchards. Mary Skipwith toasts an old tradition made fresh today
Growing up at Highgrove
Curious public and secret corners lent magic to the royal childhood, hears Tiffany Daneff
Travel
Mark Hedges falls in love with the land of the Greek gods in a Corinth villa, plus all the latest travel news
Blanket coverage
As the winter weather starts to bite, Matthew Dennison wraps up with a traditional Welsh woven blanket
Sophie’s world
Empress Catherine the Great’s role as a patroness of the Arts remains unrivalled 250 years after she ruled Russia, discovers Carla Passino
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.