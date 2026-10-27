Country Life October 28, 2026

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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

Slow and steady wins the race

Mary Skipwith extols the virtues of our lesser-known working spaniel breeds — the Clumber, Sussex, Welsh springer and field

(Image credit: Future)

Full tweed ahead

Country Life has joined forces with Hackett and Lovat Mill to produce a tweed to commemorate 130 years of the magazine, as Matthew Dennison reports

Rhythm and blues

The mighty Atlantic bluefin tuna is back in British waters. David Profumo tussles with the tunny fish off the coast of Cornwall

A level ploughing field

Mary Skipwith attempts to stay on the straight and narrow with a visit to the 75th British National Ploughing Championships

(Image credit: Future)

Christine Jones’s favourite painting

The artistic director and designer sees echoes of Shakespeare’s Hamlet in a 16th-century work

Country-house treasure

John Goodall wonders just how a Spanish Armada chest washed up at Glenarm Castle, Co Antrim

Architects and ancestry

In the first of two articles, Steven Brindle charts the intriguing history of Burton Constable Hall in the East Riding of Yorkshire

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Celebrated war poet Siegfried Sassoon’s first foray into novel writing was an autobiographical affair, as Kate Green reveals

Going it alone

Charles Harris goes stalking solo in the heather-clad hills of Wester Ross in the Highlands

Watch this space

John Lewis-Stempel escapes from the everyday grind with the help of an orchestra of birdsong

‘Such divuelish artes have bene and are’

Susan Owens investigates how apotropaic marks were used to ensnare witches and keep homes and souls safe from evil spirits

Fruit shoots

Charles Quest-Ritson admires the ornamentals among the fruit trees at the Frank P. Matthews nursery in Worcestershire

(Image credit: Clive Nichols)

Luxury

Gems and jackets picked by Amie Elizabeth White, plus a few of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s favourite things

Interiors

The heat is on as Amelia Thorpe selects the most elegant and effective stoves and fireplaces

Countryside mysteries

John Wright is drawn to the colour variations seen in spalted timbers

Art of oak

The solid, ancient oak tree has long been used as a symbol by artists, discovers Susan Owens

(Image credit: Future)

Travel

Castles and cathedrals catch the eye of Kate Green on a trip to the oft-overlooked Durham Dales

Arts & antiques

Author Thomas J. T. Williams tells Carla Passino why he could never part with a treasured skull ring

A stitch in time

Mary Miers admires the woollen output from the close-knit com-munity of Sanquhar in Scotland