Country Life October 28, 2026
Country Life October 28, 2026, looks at ploughmen, fruit trees, Country Life's new tweed, and which spaniel is right for you?
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
Slow and steady wins the race
Mary Skipwith extols the virtues of our lesser-known working spaniel breeds — the Clumber, Sussex, Welsh springer and field
Full tweed ahead
Country Life has joined forces with Hackett and Lovat Mill to produce a tweed to commemorate 130 years of the magazine, as Matthew Dennison reports
Rhythm and blues
The mighty Atlantic bluefin tuna is back in British waters. David Profumo tussles with the tunny fish off the coast of Cornwall
A level ploughing field
Mary Skipwith attempts to stay on the straight and narrow with a visit to the 75th British National Ploughing Championships
Christine Jones’s favourite painting
The artistic director and designer sees echoes of Shakespeare’s Hamlet in a 16th-century work
Country-house treasure
John Goodall wonders just how a Spanish Armada chest washed up at Glenarm Castle, Co Antrim
Architects and ancestry
In the first of two articles, Steven Brindle charts the intriguing history of Burton Constable Hall in the East Riding of Yorkshire
The legacy
Celebrated war poet Siegfried Sassoon’s first foray into novel writing was an autobiographical affair, as Kate Green reveals
Going it alone
Charles Harris goes stalking solo in the heather-clad hills of Wester Ross in the Highlands
Watch this space
John Lewis-Stempel escapes from the everyday grind with the help of an orchestra of birdsong
‘Such divuelish artes have bene and are’
Susan Owens investigates how apotropaic marks were used to ensnare witches and keep homes and souls safe from evil spirits
Fruit shoots
Charles Quest-Ritson admires the ornamentals among the fruit trees at the Frank P. Matthews nursery in Worcestershire
Luxury
Gems and jackets picked by Amie Elizabeth White, plus a few of Sir Kenny Dalglish’s favourite things
Interiors
The heat is on as Amelia Thorpe selects the most elegant and effective stoves and fireplaces
Countryside mysteries
John Wright is drawn to the colour variations seen in spalted timbers
Art of oak
The solid, ancient oak tree has long been used as a symbol by artists, discovers Susan Owens
Travel
Castles and cathedrals catch the eye of Kate Green on a trip to the oft-overlooked Durham Dales
Arts & antiques
Author Thomas J. T. Williams tells Carla Passino why he could never part with a treasured skull ring
A stitch in time
Mary Miers admires the woollen output from the close-knit com-munity of Sanquhar in Scotland
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.