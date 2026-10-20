Country Life October 21, 2026
Country Life October 21, 2026, looks at life inside MI5, pottery, and the beautiful legacy of William Morris.
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.
The legacy
Emma Hughes hails Ronald Searle, creator of Molesworth, the Curse of St Custard’s ; plus in the leader article, Nigel Molesworth shares his observations on Country Life in his own inimitable style
Can you keep a secret?
A new book on MI5’s archives reveals a world of subterfuge and untold stories for Emma Hughes
Country Life International
Julie Harding visits the historic Delft factory, Harry Pearson samples the best of Parisian macarons and confronts the monsters of Lake Geneva, Claire Jackson tunes up for the Concours de Genève, Corinne Julius finds the spice of life in Grenada and Holly Kirkwood highlights top properties for sale in sun-loving cities
A man of contradictions
A new exhibition examines the complex character of designer William Morris, reports Mary Miers
James Peill’s favourite painting
The Garter King of Arms picks the portrait of a man of means
Country-house treasure
John Goodall toasts the thirst-quenching cistern in residence at Halswell House in Somerset
Rule the roast
Who first cooked up our famous Sunday lunch, asks David Ellis
Luxury
Justine Picardie admires the hum-orous style of Elsa Schiaparelli and Amie Elizabeth White seeks shades of suede for autumn
High-tech as history
John Goodall tours the yellow, Modernist masterpiece No 22 Parkside in London, recently acquired by the National Trust
Interiors
Arabella Youens takes a shine to warm lighting in a utility room and Amelia Thorpe eyes lovely lamps
Weaving dreams
Tilly Ware meets the designer of the mesmerising perennial meadow at Shillies Barn, Suffolk
She sells sea salt by the seashore
Jane Wheatley visits Halen Môn on Anglesey and finds a thriving family empire well worth its salt
Countryside mysteries
Broomrape, toothwort and other such parasitic plants catch the ever-curious eye of John Wright
Travel
Richard MacKichan sails the Indonesian Flores Sea in style
Just sew stories
The fungi and lichen of the Surrey Hills are the source of artistic inspiration for Amanda Cobbett, as she explains to Catriona Gray
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino explores how the charming designs of Elizabeth, Lady Templetown helped her become the darling of Wedgwood
Setting the standard
James Graham serves up the best new play of the year as Michael Billington applauds a star-studded stage offering
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.