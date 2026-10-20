Country Life October 21, 2026

To get Country Life magazine delivered direct to your door, every week, you can subscribe here . You can subscribe to the print magazine in the UK — where subscriptions cost less than £3 per week — or internationally.

Country Life is sold on newsstands, supermarkets and other magazine sellers across the UK, but you can also get a single copy of the magazine to be posted to your home at the cover price of £5.99, with free postage in the UK. Order a single issue of Country Life here .

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

The legacy

Emma Hughes hails Ronald Searle, creator of Molesworth, the Curse of St Custard’s ; plus in the leader article, Nigel Molesworth shares his observations on Country Life in his own inimitable style

Can you keep a secret?

A new book on MI5’s archives reveals a world of subterfuge and untold stories for Emma Hughes

Country Life International

Julie Harding visits the historic Delft factory, Harry Pearson samples the best of Parisian macarons and confronts the monsters of Lake Geneva, Claire Jackson tunes up for the Concours de Genève, Corinne Julius finds the spice of life in Grenada and Holly Kirkwood highlights top properties for sale in sun-loving cities

(Image credit: Future)

A man of contradictions

A new exhibition examines the complex character of designer William Morris, reports Mary Miers

James Peill’s favourite painting

The Garter King of Arms picks the portrait of a man of means

Country-house treasure

John Goodall toasts the thirst-quenching cistern in residence at Halswell House in Somerset

(Image credit: Future)

Rule the roast

Who first cooked up our famous Sunday lunch, asks David Ellis

Luxury

Justine Picardie admires the hum-orous style of Elsa Schiaparelli and Amie Elizabeth White seeks shades of suede for autumn

High-tech as history

John Goodall tours the yellow, Modernist masterpiece No 22 Parkside in London, recently acquired by the National Trust

(Image credit: Future)

Interiors

Arabella Youens takes a shine to warm lighting in a utility room and Amelia Thorpe eyes lovely lamps

Weaving dreams

Tilly Ware meets the designer of the mesmerising perennial meadow at Shillies Barn, Suffolk

She sells sea salt by the seashore

Jane Wheatley visits Halen Môn on Anglesey and finds a thriving family empire well worth its salt

Countryside mysteries

Broomrape, toothwort and other such parasitic plants catch the ever-curious eye of John Wright

Travel

Richard MacKichan sails the Indonesian Flores Sea in style

Just sew stories

The fungi and lichen of the Surrey Hills are the source of artistic inspiration for Amanda Cobbett, as she explains to Catriona Gray

(Image credit: Future)

Arts & antiques

Carla Passino explores how the charming designs of Elizabeth, Lady Templetown helped her become the darling of Wedgwood

Setting the standard

James Graham serves up the best new play of the year as Michael Billington applauds a star-studded stage offering