Country Life September 30, 2026

To get Country Life magazine delivered direct to your door, every week, you can subscribe here . You can subscribe to the print magazine in the UK — where subscriptions cost less than £3 per week — or internationally.

Country Life is sold on newsstands, supermarkets and other magazine sellers across the UK, but you can also get a single copy of the magazine to be posted to your home at the cover price of £5.99, with free postage in the UK. Order a single issue of Country Life here .

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside this week's issue.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

When the Englishman’s house was no longer his castle

Deborah Nicholls-Lee explores how the requisition of country houses played a crucial role in winning the Second World War

Look, listen, learn

Nature writer Mark Cocker delves into his new book to explain how we can open our eyes to the world around us

The last milkman standing?

Are doorstep dairy deliveries a thing of the past, asks Patrick Galbraith, as he joins one of the capital’s few remaining rounds

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

The restoration of ‘England’s green and pleasant land’

Timothy Mowl admires the revival of one of the finest and earliest Pulhamite gardens at Highnam Court in Gloucestershire

The Versailles of the north

The Duchess of Northumberland tells Charles Quest-Ritson of her plans for the Alnwick Garden as it celebrates its 25th anniversary

Tony Iommi’s favourite painting

The Black Sabbath founder chooses a work depicting beauty, strength and grace

Country-house treasure

John Goodall raises a glass to the late-Victorian ‘Braxted Bar’ that dominates the entrance hall at Braxted Park in Essex

The genius of place

Classical and Gothic detailing are employed to dramatic effect at Home Farm in North Yorkshire, finds John Martin Robinson

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

On the brink of extinction

In a last call for the telephone exchange, Ptolemy Dean ponders the future of the obsolete edifices

The legacy

Octavia Pollock hails the vision of John Bateman, whose dams and reservoirs still serve us today

There goes summer

John Lewis-Stempel prepares to get hands-on with his flock as thoughts turn to tupping time with the transition to autumn

The return of the native

The large tortoiseshell butterfly is back. Harry Pearson hails British species risen from the dead

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White showcases floral jewels and country classics, plus Rita Konig’s favourite things

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe picks companies that add a touch of craftsmanship to country-house renovations

Arts & antiques

Ahead of a new Pierre-Auguste Renoir exhibition at the National Gallery, Michael Prodger looks at how the French Impressionist is still dividing critical opinion

(Image credit: Country Life / Future)

Countryside mystery

Straying livestock could prove costly in the days of the village pound, as John Wright reveals

Travel

Rosie Paterson visits the Algarve in Portugal and finds a natural haven that is truly worth its salt

Ripe for the picking

From apples to pears and pomegranates, painters down the ages have used all manner of fruit as artistic symbols, as Michael Prodger discovers

And much more