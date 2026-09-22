Country Life September 23, 2026
Country Life September 23, 2026, looks at the best places to live in the West Country, goes behind the scenes at the opera, and discovers a magical mouse house.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Hide and squeak
Miniature Mouse Town has been captivating audiences for half a century, but the rodent realm has reached the end of the road, as Harry Pearson reports
Flour power
Ancient and heritage grains are enjoying a revival. Makers and growers tell Tom Howells why they are going back to the future
Property market
Penny Churchill surveys a West Country scene sparking into life with the launch onto the market of a spectacular coastal estate
Properties of the week
West is best, says Julie Harding, as she showcases characterful and comfortable cottages for sale
To boldly go on
James Alexander-Sinclair finds out what the future holds for the innovative Eden Project as the Cornwall garden turns 25
Chorus of approval
Henrietta Bredin hails opera’s unsung chorus lines in a look at life beyond the solo spotlight
Iain MacGregor’s favourite painting
The historian picks a work that reveals beauty in ordinary things
Country-house treasure
A tribute to ‘justice, honour and humanity’ catches John Goodall’s eye at Grey Abbey in Co Down
Ruling the waves
Admiralty House and the Ripley Building in London represent 400 years of our naval history, as Billy Hurley Reading discovers
The legacy
Kate Green celebrates the ever-popular 19th-century Savoy operas of that peerless creative double act Gilbert & Sullivan
Get ready for rush hour
Rush is not only a haven for all manner of wildlife, but also a precious resource for artisan makers, declares Laura Parker
Deep thinking
Next stop, Aldwych... Emma Hughes goes underground to tour the forgotten platforms of London’s lost Tube stations
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White chooses classic check prints making an impression this autumn
Interiors
Arabella Youens warms to a fossil-stone fireplace in an Exmoor retreat and Amelia Thorpe shares some bright ideas on wall lights
Countryside mystery
The wonder of choke fungus takes John Wright’s breath away
Travel
Sophia Money-Coutts stays on the secluded Flete Estate, a favourite south Devon destination
Arts & antiques
Carla Passino visits a new British Museum exhibition exploring how Korea mastered foreign art forms and made them its own
On the hoof
Satyrs, centaurs and fauns have been strident symbols in art from Ancient Greece to the present day. Charles Harris investigates
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.