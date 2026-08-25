Country Life August 26, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

Do your wurst

The loyal and dashing little dachshund is rapidly growing in popularity. Smitten owners tell Matthew Dennison of their fondness for the sausage dog

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Once more into the breeches

Madeleine Silver assesses the distinctive school uniforms that add to the allure of our top educational establishments

(Image credit: Future)

Changing gears

Some service stations are miles ahead of the competition, as Will Hosie discovers when he hits the road in search of the best — and worst — in Britain

It was their day in the sun

Kate Green looks back over 65 years of Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire to showcase equine winners of all shapes and sizes

The king and I

Titian earned a reputation as a money-chasing mercenary, but was he merely seeking what he was owed, asks Carla Passino

(Image credit: Future)

Tabish Khan’s favourite painting

The art critic and curator picks a work that has been a constant image in his life from childhood

Country-house treasure

John Goodall admires the 500-year-old French Gothic arch that welcomes visitors to Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire

A temple of Art

Steven Brindle visits the neo-Classical Lady Lever Art Gallery on Merseyside, home to one of the great British collections

(Image credit: Future)

The legacy

Kate Green still finds food for thought in Jocasta Innes’s The Pauper’s Cookbook from 1971

‘Your English summer’s done’

John Lewis-Stempel is breath-less as he contemplates the season’s last lingering days

Luxury

Amie Elizabeth White on bags and Burberry, plus a few of Scott Brash’s favourite things

Interiors

Show your home in its best light with Amelia Thorpe’s pick of stylish outdoor illumination

High-summer splendour

Charles Quest-Ritson marvels at the six spectacular acres at Cedar House in Warwickshire

(Image credit: Clive Nichols)

Travel

It’s a done Deal for Richard MacKichan as he visits this born-again Kent coastal town

Arts & antiques

Painting is poetry in motion for Rory Hutton and Dan Llywelyn Hall, as they tell Carla Passino

And much more