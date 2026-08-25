Country Life August 26, 2026
Country Life August 26, 2026, looks at dachshunds, Berkeley Castle's French Gothic arch, the Burghley Horse Trials, and much more.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Do your wurst
The loyal and dashing little dachshund is rapidly growing in popularity. Smitten owners tell Matthew Dennison of their fondness for the sausage dog
Once more into the breeches
Madeleine Silver assesses the distinctive school uniforms that add to the allure of our top educational establishments
Changing gears
Some service stations are miles ahead of the competition, as Will Hosie discovers when he hits the road in search of the best — and worst — in Britain
It was their day in the sun
Kate Green looks back over 65 years of Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire to showcase equine winners of all shapes and sizes
The king and I
Titian earned a reputation as a money-chasing mercenary, but was he merely seeking what he was owed, asks Carla Passino
Tabish Khan’s favourite painting
The art critic and curator picks a work that has been a constant image in his life from childhood
Country-house treasure
John Goodall admires the 500-year-old French Gothic arch that welcomes visitors to Berkeley Castle in Gloucestershire
A temple of Art
Steven Brindle visits the neo-Classical Lady Lever Art Gallery on Merseyside, home to one of the great British collections
The legacy
Kate Green still finds food for thought in Jocasta Innes’s The Pauper’s Cookbook from 1971
‘Your English summer’s done’
John Lewis-Stempel is breath-less as he contemplates the season’s last lingering days
Luxury
Amie Elizabeth White on bags and Burberry, plus a few of Scott Brash’s favourite things
Interiors
Show your home in its best light with Amelia Thorpe’s pick of stylish outdoor illumination
High-summer splendour
Charles Quest-Ritson marvels at the six spectacular acres at Cedar House in Warwickshire
Travel
It’s a done Deal for Richard MacKichan as he visits this born-again Kent coastal town
Arts & antiques
Painting is poetry in motion for Rory Hutton and Dan Llywelyn Hall, as they tell Carla Passino
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.