Country Life August 19, 2026

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

The legacy

Kate Green hails Gavin Maxwell’s Ring of Bright Water, a remarkable tale of living with otters.

Fifty years young

The King’s Trust is celebrating half a century of supporting young people. Ambassadors explain the secrets of its success and longevity to Paula Minchin.

Latest Videos From Country Life Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Country-house treasure

Intricate decorative ceilings at Thirlestane Castle, Berwickshire, catch the eye of John Goodall.

Alexander Campbell’s favourite painting

The Royal Academy of Dance artistic director is moved by a compelling nocturnal scene.

A tower house reborn

Mary Miers explores how the derelict tower house at Balgone in East Lothian has been transformed into a Classical seat.

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Whisky galore

From illicitly distilled dram to tipple of choice around the globe, Henry Jeffreys raises a glass to the world’s most popular spirit.

Winging it

Mark Cocker adds the greylag goose to his Unloved Birds’ Club.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss

James Fisher welcomes Joe Root back to the helm of English cricket.

Interiors

Arabella Youens admires a Blenheim estate house in Oxfordshire and Kuba is king for Amelia Thorpe.

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Cool as a cucumber sandwich

This refreshing staple of English picnics is no sarnie-come-lately, reports Deborah Nicholls-Lee, as she reveals its Indian roots.

Arts & antiques

Allan Scott, the scriptwriter and executive producer, tells Carla Passino why he will never part with a prized perpetual calendar.

Luxury

New columnist Justine Picardie admires the Highland influence in the late Queen’s wardrobe and Amie Elizabeth White presents a bonnie Scottish selection.

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Clash of the tartans

What does it take to toss the caber and putt the stone? Harry Pearson muscles in on the heavyweight Highland Games.

Heart Nouveau

Robyne Calvert reveals how the bold Glasgow Style of art and design conquered Europe.

(Image credit: Country Life/Future)

Travel

Rosie Paterson experiences the ultimate in luxury camping when visiting a conservation success story in Tanzania.

Rhythm and views

Three decades of dramatic planting has paid off at Craichlaw House in Dumfries and Galloway, as Kirsty Fergusson discovers.

Summer of love

A double bill of innovative open-air Shakespearean comedy benefits from dream casting, suggests Michael Billington.

And much more