This Domesday Book manor on the Isle of Wight can be traced back to the reign of Henry III

The earliest residents of Great Budbridge Manor, which is mentioned in the Domesday Book, can be traced back to the reign of Henry III. William Urry owned the property on the Isle of Wight, which is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £2 million, in 1280, and his son Robert would be convicted of murdering the constable of Carisbrooke Castle.

Things are altogether more serene these days at this eight-bedroom Jacobean manor house with a carved-stone arched entrance dated 1668. The formal reception rooms benefit from views of the garden, including the dual-aspect drawing room and the dining room, which has eye-catching exposed beams and high ceilings.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Great Budbridge Manor, set in the Arreton Valley between the town of Newport and the south-east coast of the island, enjoys 8½ acres and has ponds (including an ancient carp pond).

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There is also a partially walled garden in which grow roses and fig trees, a vegetable garden, areas of lawn and meadows that border the Eastern Yar river.

Beyond the main house is a two-storey coach house, a tithe barn and an office building.

In total the properties have eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and five sitting rooms. The Grade II-listed home also has ample oak flooring, exposed beams and impressive fireplaces, as well as an Aga and bread oven.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Great Budbridge Manor is on the market with Strutt & Parker — see more details.

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This feature originally appeared in the August 12, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.