Six superb country properties, from a vast Highland estate to a South Coast rectory, as seen in Country Life

Northamptonshire — £2.85 million
A magical medieval house dating back to the 15th century, largely rebuilt in the 19th century, and wonderfully restored and designed for the 21st century.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Cheshire — £4.75 million
A hugely spacious, recently-built home in an unspoilt rural setting in Cheshire.
Six bedrooms, almost 10,000 sq ft of space, landscaped gardens, and a separarate leisure suite that includes indoor pool, gym and sauna.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £4.95 million
Tinley Lodge is set in just over eight acres of land that include a Japanese garden, paddocks and a pond with its own pontoon. The house itself is elegant and clean in design inside, with six bedrooms and over 6,000 sq ft of space — all in a home that's easily commutable to London.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
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Surrey — £2.625 million
In the leafy Surrey Hills near Churt, Gorse Cottage is an eight-bedroom home in a secluded, two-acre pot near Frensham Great Pond.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Sutherland — £7.5 million
One of the great Scottish estates is for sale. Morvich takes in almost 5,000 acres of the Highlands, and has a wonderful, Grade B-listed, seven-bedroom principal house at the centre.
For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.
Sussex — £1.65 million
This Grade II-listed Georgian rectory in Seaford has a wonderfully private plot, elegant balcony and a 13th century brewhouse cottage in the grounds.
For sale via Bees Homes via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.