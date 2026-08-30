Six superb country properties, from a vast Highland estate to a South Coast rectory, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

A magical medieval house dating back to the 15th century, largely rebuilt in the 19th century, and wonderfully restored and designed for the 21st century.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

(Image credit: Savills)

A hugely spacious, recently-built home in an unspoilt rural setting in Cheshire.

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(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Savills)

Six bedrooms, almost 10,000 sq ft of space, landscaped gardens, and a separarate leisure suite that includes indoor pool, gym and sauna.

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Tinley Lodge is set in just over eight acres of land that include a Japanese garden, paddocks and a pond with its own pontoon. The house itself is elegant and clean in design inside, with six bedrooms and over 6,000 sq ft of space — all in a home that's easily commutable to London.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

In the leafy Surrey Hills near Churt, Gorse Cottage is an eight-bedroom home in a secluded, two-acre pot near Frensham Great Pond.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

(Image credit: Galbraith)

One of the great Scottish estates is for sale. Morvich takes in almost 5,000 acres of the Highlands, and has a wonderful, Grade B-listed, seven-bedroom principal house at the centre.

(Image credit: Galbraith)

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Bees Homes)

This Grade II-listed Georgian rectory in Seaford has a wonderfully private plot, elegant balcony and a 13th century brewhouse cottage in the grounds.

(Image credit: Bees Homes)

For sale via Bees Homes via OnTheMarket — see more details and pictures.