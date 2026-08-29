'One of the most iconic waterfront homes in Cornwall' has just come to the market

Falmouth-based agent Jonathan Cunliffe, a keen sailor, is understandably excited by the imminent launch onto the market — at a guide price of £5 million — of the enchanting Little Flushing, in the village of Flushing.

This is the sort of Cornish house people dream of: a thatched, period cottage amid beautiful gardens, and right on the water. It's not hard to see why Cunliffe describes it the spot as 'one of Cornwall's most remarkable waterside settings', and Little Flushing itself as 'one of the county's most iconic waterfront homes'.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

It sits behind its own private harbour, with a slipway, dock and listed stone quay. From the house and gardens you look south-west across the water to Falmouth, the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club and the town’s elegant Greenbank terrace.

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(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

The plot of just under an acre is wonderfully secluded, backed by mature trees, yet at the same time it's still close to the heart of a thriving waterside village that has everything from quirky narrow lanes and colourful cottages to a village shop, primary school and even a bowling green.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside, Little Flushing is just as beguiling. This five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has been beautifully done in an elegant, timeless style, and is set up to make the most of the sea views.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

Downstairs, the reception hall — heated in colder months by a wood-fired range — opens on to a series of reception rooms, plus the country kitchen with its Aga and adjoining scullery.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

Above, a split-level landing leads to four bedrooms, all of which have sea views — and the master bedroom even has a balcony.

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(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

There's a fifth bedroom on the ground floor, and the house also includes a boathouse, garage and workshop within the grounds.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

Little Flushing was acquired by the late George ‘Jumbo’ Ellison more than 30 years ago, the unlisted house is being sold on behalf of his family, following the death of his widow, Rosie, in March of 2026.

(Image credit: Jonathan Cunliffe)

Ellison came from a line of successful entrepreneurs, among them his grandfather who founded an electrical switchgear company in Paris that went on to become a market leader worldwide. Ellison himself stayed closer to home, where he owned a nearby boatyard, Falmouth Boat Construction, in the 1970s and 1980s.

Little Flushing is for sale through Jonathan Cunliffe — see more details.