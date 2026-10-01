Make your ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dreams come true at this marvellous Oxford home complete with its own ballroom
This nine-bedroom property comes with its very own ballroom, perfect for avid dancers.
Ever watched the celebrities and professional dancers twirl around the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor and thought: ‘I really need one of those in my home’? Now you can. This property on Charlbury Road in Oxford, on the market for £6.25 million with Knight Frank, comes with its very own first floor ballroom.
Measuring around 50 by 27 feet with lovely views over the garden, you could spend your days waltzing to your heart’s content, pretending you’re training to compete with one of the show's heavily spray-tanned pros in a ridiculous themed costume on Saturday night.
You could even invite a few to stay with you — the nine-bedroom house isn’t really lacking in space, and has one of the largest private gardens in central north Oxford to boot, according to the agent. The property also comes with a walled garden with herbaceous borders, several mature trees and a large paved terrace for alfresco dining (or dancing, should you wish).
With approximately 8500 square feet over three floors and a 0.5 acre plot, you’d need a quickstep to get around this property quickly. Stained glass windows, cornicing and wooden flooring add to the ballroom's charm to make for an elegant home indeed.
The property is also in a prime location. It is near a great range of schools, with the Dragon, Whychwood and Oxford High School within walking distance and University Parks nearby for riverside walks. Better still, four dance studios — Swing Dance Summertown, Onsalsa, Oxford Academy of Dance and Oxford Dance Studio — are only a short drive away. Surely even Craig Revel Horwood would have to award this family home a ‘10’.
This property is for sale through Knight Frank — see more details.
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Lotte joined Country Life in 2025. She was previously a sub-editor on the news and foreign news desks at The Times and The Sunday Times as a graduate trainee. Before that she was The Fence's editorial assistant. She has written for The Times, New Statesman, Metro, The Fence and Dispatch magazine. She coordinates Country Life Online's weekly interview series, Consuming Passions, and writes London Life's monthly column Shop of the Month for the print magazine.