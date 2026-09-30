'She is part of its atmosphere, its memory, and its soul': The bucolic final resting place of Henry VIII's last bride

Katherine Parr will always be known in history as the bride who survived. In July 1543, this clever, confident woman put aside her personal feelings — and her love for Sir Thomas Seymour — to become Henry VIII's sixth and final wife. In contrast to her teenage predecessor Catherine Howard, Parr was older and more experienced, had been twice widowed already, and was approaching her 30th birthday She would stay with Henry for three and a half years, until his death in January 1547.

Her influence didn't stop there. She had been very close to all of Henry's children — particularly the future queens Mary and Elizabeth — and remained so for the rest of her life. Sadly, that didn't turn out to be very long.

Almost 400 years later Elizabeth Ashcombe stands beside the tomb of Parr in Sudeley Castle’s 15th-century chapel. The monument was designed by the great Gothic Revival architect George Gilbert Scott, who worked on the restoration of the castle and chapel. It was completed in 1862. The marble effigy was carved by John Birnie Philip, a London sculptor who regularly worked with Scott.

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Parr was Henry VIII's final wife, but he was not her final husband. She secretly married Seymour just a few months after being widowed by the King, and was became pregnant at the end of 1547. She spent her confinement at Sudeley and was delivered of a daughter there, but developed puerperal fever. She died on September 5, 1548, and was buried the same day.

The chapel was damaged during the Civil War and the tomb destroyed. Her lead coffin, however, was opened in 1782 to reveal her body in almost perfect preservation. A letter to Horace Walpole in 1784 noted the skin was ‘light brown… the flesh soft and moist… the teeth were perfect’. She was also found to be of ‘low stature’.

Exposure to the air caused the body to deteriorate and, in 1817, it was briefly removed from the building to avoid further disturbance.

(Image credit: Mark Williamson for Country Life / Future)

The new tomb is based on fragments of the original. ‘Katherine Parr seems to linger here,’ observes Lady Ashcombe.

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‘It is deeply moving to know she lived here, died here and rests here still. She is not merely a name in the history of Sudeley — she is part of its atmosphere, its memory, and its soul.’

Visit the Sudeley Castle website to find out more about visiting.