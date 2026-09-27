Keep dreaming: The spectacular reimagining of Norwich Castle

The keep of Norwich Castle was a palace of the Norman kings and among the greatest and most ambitious secular buildings they ever created. Yet, since the 14th century, it has endured neglect, abuse and the well-intended, but misleading, neo-Norman conversion to a museum in the 1890s. In 2025, however, as part of a wider refurbishment of Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery, it finally received the attention it deserves as a historic building and reopened after a six-year, £27 million project. A central aim of the reimagining was to enable ‘visitors to see and explore the rooms as they could have greeted Henry I when he stayed in Norwich in 1121’: ambitious, but, on the whole, a triumph.

Norwich Castle was begun soon after 1066 by William the Conqueror. At the time, the city was the fourth most populated in the kingdom and the wider region was faced with the threat of Scandinavian invasion. The castle was planted in a corner of the Anglo-Saxon town, overlaying at least 98 properties, with massive defences of earth and timber. It soon proved its worth when the Danes did, indeed, invade in 1069 and when held against the King by the Countess Emma, redoubtable wife of the rebel Earl of East Anglia, Ralph de Gaël, in 1075.

Fig 2: The hall as it appears today. The 1890s arches have been infilled to re-create the original line of a wall. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life)

Fig 3: The same view of the hall before the present works, showing the open arches and the galleries at floor level. (Image credit: John Goodall for Country Life)

It was after these events that the present keep was begun. It is raised on a massive artificial hill or motte, which was heaped up over parts of the earlier fortifications. As a ‘keep’, the Norwich tower belongs to an exclusive class of castle building known in the Middle Ages as the ‘great tower’. The earliest in England — if with a close rival at Colchester, Essex — is the White Tower in London, begun by William the Conqueror in the 1070s. In varying proportions, great towers were intended as self-contained fortresses, houses and venues for business and ceremony. They were also unmissable reminders of the new dynasty’s permanence and power.

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Exactly when the Norwich keep was begun is unknown, but it makes sense to attribute both the initiative and the brief to William Rufus, the Conqueror’s successor, a patron of grandiose buildings, including Westmin-ster Hall in London. The keep would have made a logical partner to the great cathedral, begun in 1096, a pairing that mutually reinforced their power as symbols of secular and spiritual authority. Their kinship is also suggested by their shared use of blind arcading to ornament entire external surfaces of wall. In the case of the keep, this hugely expensive finish was restored in 1827–39 (Fig 1). After Rufus’s death in a hunting accident in 1100, it was completed under his successor, Henry I.

Fig 4: The only original entrance to the keep and one of the most elaborate in any English castle. The new door, of oak covered in painted leather and tinned metalwork, is based on church examples. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life)

Given their scale, it was common for Norman keeps to be completed over relatively long periods of time. Changes of plan were a natu-ral consequence of such prolonged building works and several are apparent at Norwich. These, combined with the demolition of much of the interior, have greatly complicated ana-lysis of the final Norman form of the building. Although from the outside the keep looks splendidly complete, evidence of its interior plan is limited to a few part-surviving footings and the openings and scars of lost masonry on the outer walls. Consequently, some elements of the plan remain a matter for debate.

We do know, however, that the building was divided vertically into a very tall basement, a principal floor housing the grandest rooms, and a second mezzanine floor extending over some areas. Above this was the roof, with two ridges fitted in snugly below the battlements. In plan, the interior was split by a spine wall rising through the full height of the building. The only entrance was incorporated within a small subsidiary tower termed a forebuilding that forms a porch to the keep. It housed an ornate vestibule or waiting room at first- floor level and was originally — and is now again — approached by a long stair, defended by gates and probably a drawbridge (if so, the earliest known in England).

The keep doorway enclosed within this vestibule is surrounded by elaborate carved decoration. It is here that we encounter the first product of the recent re-presentation and among its most impressive, one of eight new doors, of solid oak, covered in painted leather and magnificent tinned ironwork modelled on ones in Norfolk churches (Fig 4). The carpentry is by Coulson of Cambridge; the metalwork by James Spedding of Holkham Forge.

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Fig 5: The chamber interior with the royal bed, ‘false-ashlared’ walls and the new ‘Norwich Tapestry’, telling the castle’s early history. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life)

Through the doorway we enter the great hall, the most important room in any medieval house, a place for ceremony, entertainment, dining and dispensing justice. The effect from the threshold is, indeed, dazzling (Fig 2), if a little too literally, thanks to a battery of spotlights. To readers who knew the castle before these works, seeing the hall as a coherent space is a revelation; previously, the main entrance to the keep opened onto a balcony or gallery that offered confusing views down through the original floor level (Fig 3).

Not only the reinstated volume of the hall, but the decoration and contents are products of the re-presentation. On one side of the room, a virtue is made of the 1890s neo-Norman arcade. Against it stand two painted and gilded thrones on a dais. Their regal status is enhanced by embroidered hangings in a plausible 12th-century style, depicting the Triumph of Good over Evil and the Judgement of Solomon. These are the result, as are other textiles here, of an astonishing 35,000 volunteer hours of work and based on carefully sought-out contemporary precedents. Ahead, the far end of the space is partitioned off by bright curtains with a balustraded gallery above (although, in the 12th century, this was probably the site of a timber wall). At hourly intervals, the lights of the hall dim and a lively and informative six-minute son et lumière is projected on the Norman walls, alternately telling the story of the keep and the city.

The hall leads, as it must have done origin-ally, through the spine wall, to the chamber — a smaller, more intimate room. As currently interpreted, it is the royal bedroom (Fig 5). Here, the visitor is confronted by a Norman elevation with high windows above a wall fireplace with carved capitals and, formerly, a semi-circular stone-built hood. Contrary to what is often asserted, the fireplace was a perfectly familiar feature of grand domestic interiors even in the 11th century. Worth inspecting, however, is the — surely doomed — attempt to ventilate it: there are three holes in the wall behind the hearth and another tier of vents above, a reminder of the astonishing discomfort of Norman interiors, however palatial.

Fig 6: The basement. The arcs of lightbulbs re-create a demolished line of arches of which only the foundations remains in the floor. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life)

Next to the fireplace and more modern in feel is a built-in wash basin, draining via a lion-headed spout on the outside, and in the opposite corner is handy access to the well. Contrasting starkly with the bare Norman stonework, the other walls — modern insertions — are decorated in more conventional 12th-century form with fictive stonework: a white ground with the joints painted in red. Dominating the room is a re-creation of a royal bed, backed by a splendid hanging. The most engaging feature of the room, however, is a 64½ft-long embroidery, telling in the style, technique, language and materials of the Bayeux Tapestry the story of the foundation of the castle and of Countess Emma. Its crea-tion, a heroic 27,000-hour effort by volunteers, is explained via a digital touch screen.

A side door leads to the chapel, complete with a miniature apse cunningly contrived in a corner turret of the keep. It’s important to acknowledge that the original form of this room is not fully understood and the present arrangement with asymmetric, blue-painted thrones (Fig 7) is not wholly convincing. Here, too, the re-created walls are lined out to resemble masonry and painted with fictive draperies. The east window frames a stained- glass Virgin and Child based on a rare 11th-century original in Augsburg, Germany. In these three first-floor rooms — hall, chamber and chapel — we have the three key components of a medieval great house and here formal re-presentation ends.

More treats await, however, starting with the other first-floor spaces. The original arrangement of the castle’s corners remains uncertain. Each was formerly spanned by a diagonal arch in the basement below, implying a series of triangular rooms, a unique configuration. Only one of these rooms had a clear purpose, a small ‘finishing’ kitchen, served by the huge fireplace improvised in what had been intended, before a change of plan, as a spiral stair. Nearby, however, hard against the west well, is a rank of 16 latrines (two visible, with four to a cubicle), ‘brought to life’ by all-too authentic noises and gossiping in Latin and Old French.

Fig 7: The dais of the chapel with painted wall decoration depicting blocks of masonry, rich fabric hangings and asymmetric thrones. (Image credit: Paul Highnam for Country Life)

Upstairs, the part-reproduced mezzanine level offers minimal interpretation, but displays other architectural features and gives commanding views over the hall and chamber. Above that, reached by a stair and lift, are the roof and battlements and extensive views over the city and beyond. Deep down in the basement, meanwhile, the mood shifts to the display and explanation of the building’s structural history and mysteries (Fig 6). Here, too, is the splendid The Gallery of Medieval Life, an inspired partnership with the British Museum, offering a sparkling display of nearly 1,000 objects from the 12th to the 16th centuries.

The rebirth of the keep must be hailed first of all as a titanic achievement of nerve, civil engineering and project management. It is bold, too, in conservation terms, not least in punching two new entrances through the Norman walls, even if, in one case, the masonry turned out to be a 19th-century rebuild. Although informed by other evocations of 12th-century interiors — notably Dover keep in Kent (Country Life, March 24, 2010) and other shells of castle buildings made accessible (most recently Clifford’s Tower, York), the Norwich project faced further challenges, too.

Among these was the principle that everything reachable must be touchable and that the main spaces should be available for corporate hire; resulting compromises include the rather less-than-regal trestle tables and benches in the hall, doubling up as they have to as play desks for happy hordes of children. Stubbornly tricky questions about the origi-nal building cannot have helped and have led to some puzzling answers: was, for example, the royal bedchamber really overlooked from above on all four sides? Fixing the re-display in the early 12th century, for which the evidence is far less abundant than later was courageous, too. Pedants will quibble with some results, such as over-narrow lines of the false-ashlaring.

All is well served by the interpretation scheme, refreshingly discreet, even-handedly informative about people, history and the castle. It is provided by a combination of panels, touch screens, the son et lumière and sound. Most remarkable to many, however, is the accessibility of the whole experience: ‘intellectually’, as the parent of a disabled son has stated, ‘the curators have really taken time to think about the needs of the whole community’ and the ingenious basement to roof-top lifts do, as claimed on site, make it the ‘most accessible keep in England’. Henry I might not recognise every detail, but with more than 200,000 visitors since August last year, as well as winning the Museums + Heritage Awards prize for best Restoration or Conservation Project and being shortlisted for the Museum of the Year Award, it is unquestionably a success. Hats off to all concerned.

Norwich Castle is open to visitors — see more details.