Country Life September 16, 2026
Country Life September 16, 2026, is our Cotswolds special, with 55 pages of property plus mad museums, ancient families and the resting place of Henry VIII's youngest bride.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Country-house treasure
John Goodall finds a moving monument to Katherine Parr, the last wife of Henry VIII, at Sudeley Castle, Gloucestershire
Are you local?
How many generations does it take for a dynasty to be bona fide rather than blow-in? Mary Skipwith visits five Cotswolds estates in search of the answer
Property market
Renovated Cotswold manor houses with light-filled interiors and contemporary layouts catch the eye of Penny Churchill
Properties of the week
Julie Harding scours all corners of the Cotswolds as she show-cases a selection of the latest honey-hued homes for sale
Paint your garden
Tiffany Daneff is charmed by the colourful, considered palette of an artist’s garden at Ham Court in Gloucestershire
Jeremy Finnis’s favourite painting
The GWCT chairman chooses a purple-tinged landscape that evokes the spirit of the Highlands
A golden fleece
An array of parish churches are an enduring legacy of the wealth generated by Cotswolds sheep farming, reveals John Goodall
The legacy
Julie Harding travels back in time with the poetic prose of Laurie Lee’s classic Cider with Rosie
The artist’s way
The redstart’s striking looks and talent for mimicry make it a favourite for Mark Cocker
Don’t follow the lights
John Lewis-Stempel tries to avoid that sinking feeling as he ponders the precarious future of Britain’s precious peat bogs
Luxury
Justine Picardie celebrates the enduring appeal of the Burberry trench and Amie Elizabeth White rests easy with sleep essentials
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe reveals how to cook up an elegant kitchen look
Countryside mystery
John Wright debunks the myth surrounding the water-retention miracle of manmade dew ponds
Travel
A revived Ottoman masterpiece is the perfect retreat on Teresa Levonian Cole’s Greek odyssey
In a league of their own
Claire Jackson peers into curious British collections dedicated to everything from dog collars to canals and cuddly toys to clocks
Strike a posy
The Victorians were the original experts at saying it with flowers. Ashleigh Arnott reads the signs
It’s a stitch up!
Julie Harding traces the tale of the needle, a darn good creation made with pin-point precision
Arts & antiques
Feats of clay will always catch the eye of Will Gompertz, as he explains to Carla Passino
The play’s the thing
Turgenev and Sir Alan Ayckbourn supply the on-stage standouts for Michael Billington this month
And much more
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.