Shell we? The dressed crab is smart, splendidly laid back and uniquely British

There's something uniquely British about dressed crab, a dish that is at once smart and splendidly laid back, as happy in the hushed booths of Wiltons as it is in some shabby seaside shack. For this is a thoroughly modern crustacean that, having climbed out of tracksuit and trainers, lowers himself into a hot bath, before slipping into top hat and tails. Don’t, however, be fooled by his elegant attire. For beneath that suave façade lies a hint of full fathom five, of darkness and the debased.

This is, of course, part of its eternal appeal, the essential mix of bosky brown and virginal white, bass versus treble, where thud and grumble meet the choir celestial. This is a dish that not so much requires the dark meat as demands it. It’s also a dish that insists upon the very freshest crab, preferably killed, boiled and picked yourself. Pasteurised meat has no place here.

Ok, so I appreciate that live crabs are not always the most practical of ingredients. I once bought a pair of particularly boisterous browns from a fishmonger in London’s Chinatown. Travelling back home on the Tube, they made a sudden bid for freedom, ripping through their plastic prison and scuttling down the carriage. My fellow travellers were less than amused. If you can’t buy them live, ask your fishmonger for his most freshly boiled beasts. This year, they may be a little more expensive, thanks to a rampaging invasion of octopuses (never octopi).

'So, in solidarity with our fine fisherman, it’s time to embrace octopus once more'

As coastal waters continue to warm, in they swarm, finding easy feasts in the crab and lobster pots scattered across the seabed. For the cephalopods, it’s one endless ‘all you can eat’ buffet. For the fisherman, however, it’s less than ideal, as they haul in pot after pot filled with depressingly empty shells. I had stopped eating octopus after watching My Octopus Teacher. The eight-armed hero of that documentary seemed so sweet, so human, that it seemed awful to even contemplate throwing him on the plancha. But then pigs are every bit as sentient and intelligent and I still devour them with conscience clear. No one likes a hypocrite. So, in solidarity with our fine fisherman, it’s time to embrace octopus once more.

Back to the crabs and, for maximum gratification, you want to pick them yourself, twisting off the limbs and claws, cracking the carapace in half, digging and gouging into each tiny joint and crevice to extract every last morsel of sweet white meat. A specialised crab pick is ideal, but the handle of a teaspoon will do the job just fine. Use a rolling pin to crack the claws lightly. Brown meat is the easiest to remove, lurking at the top of the shell, simply peeled or spooned away. Once you get into a rhythm, the cares of the world slip away.

'I find the whole process not only deeply satisfying, but rather therapeutic, too. Like artichokes and whole prawns, much of the joy lies in the undressing'

I find the whole process not only deeply satisfying, but rather therapeutic, too. Like artichokes and whole prawns, much of the joy lies in the undressing, but do beware the errant shard. Nothing ruins a dressed crab like the jarring, incongruous crunch of cartilage or shell. Sift through the white meat with your fingers, then sift again.

When it comes to the dressing, I err towards the simple. No surprises there. There’s little need for breadcrumbs, nor elaborate, baroque garnishes involving anchovy fillets, capers and olives. Sure, the recipe below incorporates a boiled egg, but that merely gives the brown a little more body. A half lemon and homemade mayonnaise is all you need at the side, together with soft brown bread, lustily buttered, a non-negotiable part of the deal — and, perhaps, a few drops of Tabasco.

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For those who can’t face this most civilised of picking processes, you’ll find dressed-crab perfection at Wiltons, J Sheekey and Bentley’s in London, as well as The Company Shed in Colchester, Essex, and The Lobster Shack in North Berwick, East Lothian. Serve with a glass of something dry, white and cold.

River Cottage dressed crab

(Image credit: Future)

This comes from The River Cottage Fish Book, written by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and the late Nick Fisher, and still one of the great works on all things piscine. ‘This is our favourite way to eat a really fresh crab’, they write, ‘usually one that we’ve caught, cooked and picked ourselves. It can be served up in the main shell of the crab or on a plate.’

Ingredients

Brown and white meat from 1 medium-large brown crab

The crab’s main shell, scrubbed under a hot tap and left to dry (optional)

1 large hard-boiled egg, peeled and coarsely chopped

2tspn mayonnaise

½–1 tspn English mustard

Freshly ground black pepper

To accompany

Buttered brown bread

1 small red onion, very finely chopped

A few lemon wedges

Method

Lightly flake the white crabmeat, doing a final check for any slivers of shell, then pile it up in the middle of the carapace shell or on a medium- size serving plate

Put the soft brown meat in a bowl and combine with the chopped hard-boiled egg, the mayonnaise, some English mustard to taste and a twist or two of black pepper. Make two mounds of the brown-meat mixture on either side of the white meat

Serve the crab with the brown bread, red onion and lemon wedges

The idea is to put some white meat on your buttered bread, top with a little of the brown-meat mixture — use it almost like a sauce — then sprinkle the whole with a little chopped onion and a squeeze of lemon juice

This feature originally appeared in the September 9, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe