'It soothed the most vicious of hangovers, the only possible justification for that ghastly thing called brunch': Tom Parker Bowles talks eggs Benedict

Foxtrot Oscar. A classic old Chelsea restaurant that, not uncoincidentally, happened to share its initials with the British military term for ‘get the hell out of here’. Or words to that effect.

Yet Foxtrot Oscar, on Royal Hospital Road, was one of London’s louche and lovely greats. Joe, the barman, shook up restorative bullshots, as racing from Epsom, Ascot or wherever played eternally on televisions above. Dogs were not so much wel- comed as embraced, the ever-pulchritudinous waitresses plucked from the pages of Debrett’s and the idea of lunch without a drink tantamount to treason. The only real sin here was being rude to staff. Quite right, too.

At its heart was the late, great Mike Proudlock. With film-star good looks and lashings of charm, he was a restaurateur of the old school, ensuring glasses were kept brimming over, cigarettes lit (Foxtrot was a smoker’s paradise) and kümmel on crushed ice in constant supply. Le patron always manged ici. I had my 18th birthday party there — and my 21st. Both times, things got rather out of hand and a couple of friends fell asleep in the loos, only to wake up, after midnight, to find themselves locked in. Hey ho. Those were the days.

The food was never really the point, mainly classic British nursery, with a slight American twang. Potted shrimp and herring roe on toast, steak-and-kidney pie, a burger and a fairly edible fishcake. One dish stood out above all others, however: eggs Benedict, a golden-hued, oozing eggy beacon, both blessedly simple and slyly sophisticated. Take an English muffin, split, toast, top with a thick slice of good English ham, then a poached egg, soft boiled, and drape with an excess of hollandaise sauce. It soothed the most vicious of hangovers, the only possible justification for that ghastly thing called ‘brunch’.

'In one story, a retired stockbroker by the name of Lemuel Benedict turns up at The Waldorf Hotel in New York, sometime in about 1894, with a monstrous hangover'

As ever with recipes of such renown, there are endless pretenders to its culinary crown. In one story, a retired stockbroker by the name of Lemuel Benedict turns up at The Waldorf Hotel in New York, sometime in about 1894, with a monstrous hangover. He demands ‘buttered toast, poached eggs, crispy bacon and a hooker of hollandaise’. The chef replaces the toast with English muffins, the bacon with ham, and so eggs Benedict was born.

Not true, argues Edward P. Montgomery in a letter sent to The New York Times in 1967. No, the dish was in fact invented by a Commodore E. C. Benedict, who had passed on the recipe to Montgomery’s uncle. It most certainly wasn’t, retorts Mrs Mabel C. Butler in yet another missive to the newspaper. The ‘true story’ behind the original recipe was ‘well known to the relations of Mrs Le Grand Benedict’, a lady who asked for ‘poached eggs on toasted English muffins with a thin slice of ham, hollandaise sauce and a truffle on top’ at Delmonico’s, also in New York, sometime around the turn of the century.

The truth is more prosaic, in that the recipe had probably existed for some time before them all, albeit under a different name. Anyway, eggs Benedict first appeared in a cookbook, Eggs, and How To Use Them, published in 1898, and quickly became an American classic.