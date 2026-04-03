Burford Brown eggs have become a household name, but what of the hens who lay them?
Arthur Parkinson salutes the preferred breed of royalty, aristocracy and celebrity.
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As well as running The River Café, chef Ruthie Rogers hosts Ruthie's Table 4, a podcast where A-list celebrities discuss food. During one popular episode, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker offered up a confession: she daydreams about smuggling a particular item back to America when she visits Britain: Burford Brown eggs. ‘They have these orange yolks that I just… oh, my God!' she enthused. She isn't alone: speaking to Kathy Burke on the comedian's podcast, The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman revealed that a Burford Brown omelette with mild cheddar would be her last supper.
With their thick, hard, glossy brown shells (which help them to stay fresh for longer) and rich flavour, Burford Brown eggs are beloved of home cooks and chefs, as well as Hollywood stars. Their cachet is such that they are even named on the menus at Claridge's.
The hens which lay them are no less special. My own Burford Browns, which live with me near the Cotswold market town from which they take their name, plod about issu