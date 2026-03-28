Country Life picks the biggest, boldest and best of this year’s clutch of luxury Easter eggs
Pick up an edible work of art before they sell out.
in Features
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.