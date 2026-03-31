Country Life April 1, 2026
Our Easter special issue is out on April 1, 2026.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
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Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
It is a time for love and laughter
What the nation needs most is a good laugh, suggests the Revd Fergus Butler-Gallie, as he examines some of our wackiest Easter traditions
Hat’s the spirit!
Deborah Nicholls-Lee dons an Easter bonnet as she explores the history of this colourful and often outlandish headgear
Making small talk
The marvellous miniature world of the dolls’ house is becoming big business, finds Gavin Plumley
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Major-General Sarah Johansen’s favourite painting
The deputy chief of defence intelligence picks a work reflecting women’s wartime bravery
Never a frown with Burford Browns
Arthur Parkinson investigates the allure of a breed favoured across the land, from Chatsworth House to Cluckingham Palace