Country Life April 1, 2026

Our Easter special issue is out on April 1, 2026.

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Cover of Country Life 1 April 2026, featuring Karel Gallas&#039;s picture of lambs
The cover of Country Life 1 April 2026, featuring Karel Gallas's picture of lambs.
(Image credit: Future / Karel Gallas / Getty)

Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.

It is a time for love and laughter

What the nation needs most is a good laugh, suggests the Revd Fergus Butler-Gallie, as he examines some of our wackiest Easter traditions

Hat’s the spirit!

Deborah Nicholls-Lee dons an Easter bonnet as she explores the history of this colourful and often outlandish headgear

Spreads from Country Life 1 April 2026

(Image credit: Future)

Making small talk

The marvellous miniature world of the dolls’ house is becoming big business, finds Gavin Plumley

Major-General Sarah Johansen’s favourite painting

The deputy chief of defence intelligence picks a work reflecting women’s wartime bravery

Never a frown with Burford Browns

Arthur Parkinson investigates the allure of a breed favoured across the land, from Chatsworth House to Cluckingham Palace