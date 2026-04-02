Where to find the Easter eggs hidden inside this week's issue of Country Life
Our Art Team have taken great pleasure in hiding 12 illustrated Easter eggs among the pages of this week's issue.
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Twelve little Easter eggs have been cunningly hidden among the pages of this week’s Country Life (April 1 issue).
The exercise follows in the footsteps of the ladybird that we have hidden on the front cover, every week, for more than five years. Last year, we took it a bit too far and made if far too tricky, resulting in multiple calls from readers asking about it whereabouts.
To avoid a repeat performance and stress over what should be a restful weekend, the relevant page numbers are below.
- Page 33 Barometer
- Page 37 The taste of Britain
- Page 38 Stuff or Nonsense
- Page 59 Easter Bonnets
- Page 60 Subs Ad
- Pages 63 Chickens (clue: it's in the boxout)
- Page 69 Stout (clue: it's on the poster)
- Page 77 Dolls' House (clue: it's on the table)
- Page 92 London Life
- Page 102 London Life Garden Squares
- Page 111 Kitchen Garden Cook
- Page 124 Art Market
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Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.