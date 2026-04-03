All hail the egg! The most innovative eggs in London — and how to make some of them at home this Easter

Eggs, eggs, eggs. Soft boiled with toast ‘soldiers’, scrambled, fried or poached. Breakfast owes them everything. Their versatility makes them one of the most beloved ingredients of a British pantry. From pickled, to devilled and truffled, to mercilessly deep fried until golden and delicious, there’s always a new way to eat an egg.

Selflessly, this Easter, I eschewed my usual devouring of one million chocolate iterations and instead pushed my stomach to the limit to bring you the ultimate guide to London’s most innovative eggs. Let’s get cracking.

What? Devilled eggs

Where? Rita’s, Soho

Devilled eggs, the sexiest sounding and most 1970s looking eggs of all, are done to perfection at Rita’s. Founded in 2012, the independent restaurant is led by head chef and owner Gabriel Pryce and beverage director Missy Flynn. ‘We use toban-djan in our devilled eggs,’ says Gabriel, and the Chinese fermented chili bean paste certainly makes them stand out from the crowd.

They are so popular that some customers flock to Rita’s especially for one. ‘One woman has been eating them since 2014,’ Gabriel told The Observer last year, which makes sense, because they are by far the best devilled eggs I have ever had the pleasure of hungrily gulping down. Slightly spicy and indulgently creamy, this is a new twist on a classic egg recipe that comes with a welcome tang, and is well worth a tr