What is everyone talking about this week: The curious case of American dining

As His Majesty The King heads stateside, Will Hosie ponders why Americans — who are allegedly Great Britain's greatest fans — haven't yet adopted our table manners.

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Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction
Uma Thurman chooses a burger and shake at Jack Rabbit Slims, a 50s-themed diner where cutlery barely registers.
(Image credit: Landmark Media/Alamy)