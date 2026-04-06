Stout and about: Why is everyone ordering a pint of Guinness?

Pubs are not the same as they once were.

Once upon a time, they kept food to ham or cheese rolls, served wine of two kinds (red or white) and didn’t do music beyond a regular on the piano. Once upon a time, pubs — at least this side of the Irish Sea — were no guarantee of finding Guinness.

If the first three examples speak to a world long since disappeared, being hard up for a Guinness is no lifetime ago. Until 2005, it was so slow to shift in English pubs that the brewery pasteurised it to give it a longer shelf life. By 2011, it was so unpopular that the day after then President Barack Obama was pictured with a pint, 400 jobs were cut in cost-saving measures.

‘When I moved to London 10 years ago, I would get people telling me where to go to get a good pint of Guinness and, frankly, it was usually awful,’ observes Aaron Wall, a Dublin-born bartender who now runs a brace of venues in the capital, Homeboy, N1, and The Prince, EC1. He knows his pints — Guinness asked him to train the team at Covent Garden’s new £73 million Guinness Open Gate Brewery — and his years in London have coincided with the astonishing resurgence of a brand that had been largely unloved since its pre-Second World War heyday. For decades it tried, and failed, to shake off its reputation as a heavy old man’s drink, from 1979’s Guinness Lite (‘Ladies’ Guinness’ to punters, if you can believe it) to the wheat beer Guinness Breo in the 1990s.

'Murphy’s I love; a little bit of a sweeter, more chocolatey taste than Guinness. Beamish has the more smoked, roasted flavour, more of an acquired taste'

Now, the stuff roars down the lines: since 2023, industry estimates suggest one in every nine pints poured in the UK is a Guinness. Around the world, 10 million pints of it are sunk every day. What’s interesting is that this resurgence doesn’t speak to stout in general, or at least the kinds of big, boozy, treacle-soaked stouts that often lurk in craft beer places. Guinness has a style of its own, sometimes called Irish dry stout, a term invented for the Dublin beer.

‘Guinness is called a pint of plain for a reason; it’s just good, plain stout that goes down easy,’ says Dublin-based Daragh Curran, who in the past few years has picked up more than half a million followers on social media as ‘the Guinness guru’. Yet there are others doing something similar, both old and new. Murphy’s (established in 1856) and Beamish (1792), both founded in Cork, are extremely similar: ‘Murphy’s I love; a little bit of a sweeter, more chocolatey taste than Guinness. Beamish has the more smoked, roasted flavour, more of an acquired taste,’ says Daragh. He’s also a fan of O’Hara’s, rarely seen in British pubs.

The Guinness style of stout is non-traditional: stout originated as a term for a strong porter beer and, for a century, there was no difference between the two. Even now the difference is slight: porters are traditionally sweeter, marked by chocolate notes; stouts are usually darker in colour, more bitter, and taste more like coffee. However, neither began in Dublin. ‘Porter and stout were as much London as Irish,’ notes chef Richard Corrigan. ‘Unfortunately, the Napoleonic wars came along, and [in Britain] the grain went to feeding horses for Wellington’s Peninsular wars. Of course, the Irish didn’t agree and kept brewing their porter with their barley. There is a whole thing of stout being Irish, but I think it’s very much a London drink.’ In other words, when Britain was off fighting France, Dublin’s St James’s Gate Guinness brewery made haste.