What is everyone talking about this week: Why eavesdropping is back

Going skiing with friends more successful than oneself comes with several perks — chiefly, access to the BA lounge at Geneva Airport. It’s an underwhelming experience — all cold cuts and soggy pasta — but the conversations you overhear are so delicious they more than make up for it. There last week on the armchairs opposite our own was a family of four who had decided to conduct a verbal autopsy of their hotel. ‘We’re making an exception for the junior manager,’ the father complained on the phone — one assumes, to the senior manager — ‘but this has otherwise been a truly heinous experience.’

The daughter egged him on with nods and vivid hand gestures, presumably blind to anyone (read: everyone) staring at the debacle. ‘I don’t care how you deal with the night porter!’ her father continued. ‘I want the Ferrari!’ she whinnied. Should our ears have been quite so wide open? It’s not like we had much of a choice: listening when someone in the same room as you decides to make a personal phone call is not eavesdropping but an immutable part of modern life. Take quiet carriages on trains, which have been commandeered by headphone refuseniks for several years now, broadcasting their lives to less-than-willing listeners. As most people seem so hellbent on being heard all the time, the rest of us might as well lean in. Eavesdropping, as the young say, is so back.

Lady Bridgerton and Lord Marcus Anderson trade gossip from the latest society papers compiled by Lady Whistledown in Season 4 of 'Bridgerton': a scandal sheet that wouldn't exist were it not for tips and eavesdropping (Image credit: Alamy)

A cultural reassessment of eavesdropping has, I believe, been brewing for some time. Last month, Amelia Tait published her musings on the topic in FT Weekend, where she examined the author Joe Gould’s theory that meaning can be extracted from overhearing conversations. She found, after earwigging all over London for a day, that we cannot identify much from mere ‘snatches of dialogue’. Better, then, to eavesdrop with a purpose: namely, gossip.

Although George Harrison once sang that this was the Devil’s radio, Yuval Noah Harari wrote in Sapiens (2011) that gossip was integral to evolution, a kind of social glue that allowed us to build larger human networks. I like his theory better — one that few dramas articulate better than Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which the supposedly dignified members of Queen Charlotte’s Court sniff around for dirt on one another in the manner of truffle pigs. (The show’s fourth season concluded last month, garnering close to 40 million views.) It is a world in which eavesdropping is a powerful tool — secrets are buried or traded as in a game of social chess — but also, at times, a vital public service, as paving over potholes or booing a bad stand-up comedian are today. Indiscretions are rarely something to be proud of, but gathering intel to use wisely will always be the ultimate power move.

This feature originally appeared in the March 11, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.