What is everyone talking about this week: Did Timothée Chalamet's comments on ballet and opera cost him the Oscar?

In her recently published memoir Opera Wars, former soprano Caitlin Vincent claimed the genre’s audience is split into two camps who will fight each other to the death. On the one hand are the ardent traditionalists who tolerate no deviation from the composer’s intentions and on the other is the Regietheater crowd, whose members believe in directorial freedom.

Both sides have been exceptionally animated of late. In fact, opera has dominated the headlines for the past several weeks. It all began with a throwaway comment made by the actor Timothée Chalamet, whose proclamation that opera and ballet had a clear expiry date set tongues wagging in the run-up to the Oscars. The results of the ceremony, which took place last night in Hollywood, feel almost secondary to the wider culture war he appears to have unleashed. Even his beloved cinema has been getting a look-in. Is it, indeed, any safer than ballet or opera?

The real winners so far in this battle of the art forms appear to be the very disciplines that the star of Marty Supreme said were on the way out. Not in decades have ballet and opera received so much airtime, their defenders rallied around them so vociferously. The Music Center in Los Angeles — the West Coast’s answer to New York’s Carnegie Hall — is currently flogging tickets with 20% off for those using the code ‘Chalamet’. If nothing else, they’ve got a laugh out of it.

Other cultural institutions, such as Milan’s Teatro alla Scala, have waded into the discourse and seized the opportunity to tap into a younger audience — one that, until recently, had felt alienated by either genre’s perceived elitism. ‘Ballet is for everyone to enjoy,’ cheered Paul James, CEO of Birmingham Royal Ballet, last week. But is it really? One of the most interesting discussions to arise from this polemic is no doubt what Chalamet meant to alight on when he tore the culture asunder. Do ballet and opera have a responsibility to evolve if they are to survive in the long run?

Although less pronounced than for opera, ballet experiences its own conflict of trads vs fads. The former might argue that, given the art form's newly captive audience, it ought to double down on what it’s always done best. A more modern take might suggest a multidisciplinary approach. Why, indeed, should ballet not be permitted to fuse with pop as opera has done before? Ultimately, what matters most is that we’re all still talking about it. If you need me this summer, I’ll be at Glyndebourne.